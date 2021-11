Kornberg is lead author of the Global Parliamentary Report, scheduled for publication in early 2022, and is writing a book on the U.S. Congress. In September, American public trust in government stood at 24 percent, a near all-time low. One potential cause for our lack of trust in government is a feeling among citizens that they are not heard. A new study found that only 28 percent of Americans think their representatives pay attention to the general public's views on issues. Another research initiative found that most constituents do not feel heard by their representatives. In order to remedy ailing trust, Congress should institute more systematic and more direct ways of hearing from average Americans.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO