Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Portrait." The Morgan Jones (Lennie James) versus Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) cold war has gone nuclear. A conflict that has been brewing since last season — when Strand sacrificed Morgan by throwing him to walkers during a desperate attempt to stop Teddy's (John Glover) nuclear warheads from firing — comes to a head inside The Tower where Strand decides which of Morgan's friends to give shelter. Strand granted admittance to Wendell (Daryl Mitchell) and the Dories (Jenna Elfman and Keith Carradine), but turned away Morgan's nuclear family of Grace (Karen David) and Baby Mo to fend for themselves in the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO