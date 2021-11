If Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was all about stones, Phase 4 is shaping up to be all about swords. No, there isn't some grand plan to collect all of the most powerful swords in existence and use them to conquer the known universe, but there have already been several references or debuts from the greatest swords and sword-wielders from the pages of Marvel Comics. Jack Duquesne is likely to be a major player in Hawkeye. Dane Whitman and his mighty Ebony Blade made their debut in Eternals, the same film that name-dropped the most iconic sword in history in what could potentially set up yet another character down the line.

COMICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO