With people already giving him nicknames like baby GOAT, Patrick Mahomes is set to be one of the greatest NFL players of this generation. His pure talent is unmatched, and he can really throw the football. Pat hasn’t been in the league for long, and is already a force to be reckoned with. Patrick Mahomes joined the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2017. He wasn’t a starter in his first year. However, in 2018, Mahomes was able to make it to the first team as the starting quarterback.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO