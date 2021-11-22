ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: National Grocers Association president and CEO: We're in good shape

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving of...

jg-tc.com

abc17news.com

Grocery store CEO: How we’re dealing with food shortages and higher prices

Opinion by Nicholas Bertram for CNN Business Perspectives. Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been intense scrutiny on the grocery industry, as historic demand and a stretched supply chain have led to rising food prices and shortages of certain products. In fact, food prices are at their highest levels in a decade — not ideal news less than two weeks out from one of the most food-centric holidays of the year.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ghost Grocer Buyk Gets New CEO

The co-founders of ultrafast grocery delivery provider Buyk are handing off executive leadership of the company. James Walker, previously SVP for restaurants at Nathan's Famous, has jumped aboard as Buyk's new CEO, the company announced Tuesday. Buyk co-founders Slava Bocharov and Rodion Shiskov, who first found success in instant grocery...
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Become Unstoppable

Chewy and Twilio have delivered impressive growth this year, but their stocks have taken a beating. Chewy's strong share in the online pet products market suggests it can deliver multi-year growth. Twilio is benefiting from the shift to cloud-based contact centers, and is expected to clock robust revenue growth in...
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Novavax, American Airlines

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, during the shortened, post-Thanksgiving session. The benchmark S&P 500 index suffered one of its biggest losses of the year as fears over a new coronavirus variant spooked the market. The World Health Organization dubbed the heavily mutated B.1.1529 COVID variant, which was...
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
Cheddar News

What's Driving the Unseasonably Hot Housing Market

Jared Kessler, CEO of real estate firm EasyKnock, joined Cheddar to talk about the housing market staying hot at a time it usually cools down. He attributed part of it to low interest rates and buyers wanting to secure homes before they begin rising again. "We're definitely, at some point, in for higher rates," he said. "Right now, that's a very tough question for the Federal Reserve."
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
MarketWatch

Nuvectis Pharma expected to be sole IPO in U.S. market this week

The U.S. initial public offering market is expected to see just one deal this week, taking a pause after the shortened holiday week. Last week, there was just one IPO and six SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, which raise money and then acquire a business or businesses. This week's deal comes from Nuvectis Pharma, according to Renaissance Capital, a biotech focused on developing precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in the field of oncology. The company is aiming to raise up to $32.2 million to fund clinical trials of its two product candidates. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "NVCT." ThinkEquity is sold underwriter. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.1% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
AFP

Omicron variant raises new fears for pandemic-hit world economy

Just as it was recovering from the body blow of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has taken yet another hit from the Omicron variant of the virus, which has led to a raft of new travel restrictions. On Monday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned that Omicron is a risk for the US economy, which together with China and the European Union is one of the engines driving the global economy. dt/jh/bfm
