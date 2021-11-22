ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Holiday travel sends TSA screens to pandemic high

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened 2.24 million airline passengers...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
Sand Hills Express

TSA head expects busy but “smooth” holiday travel season

The expected surge in holiday travel and the possible firing of unvaccinated Transportation Security Administration agents will not bring chaos to the nation’s airports, the head of the TSA said Wednesday. The most recent data show that about 40% of the agency’s workforce had either not received a single COVID-19...
APG of Wisconsin

TSA doesn't expect holiday travel delays in Wisconsin

With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, Wisconsin airports are preparing for a busy holiday travel season compared to 2020, and officials with the federal Transportation Security Administration said they don’t anticipate disruptions. Already this year, Dane County Regional Airport has seen traffic increase every month since the COVID-19 vaccine became widely...
cbslocal.com

TSA Estimates Thanksgiving Travel At BWI Will Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials expect a lot of people will be flying home this Thanksgiving. The agency is preparing for activity at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to return to pre-pandemic levels during the Thanksgiving travel period between Friday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 28. Officials advised...
cbslocal.com

Get Ready For The Crush: TSA Says Pre-Pandemic Travel Volume Likely To Return For Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving approaching, airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of travelers. But concerns have been raised about Transportation Security Administration staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday. Traffic at airports like LaGuardia is expected to look a...
WAVY News 10

TSA: Around 20 million to travel for Thanksgiving holiday, close to pre-pandemic levels

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Officials from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) say they expect airport security checkpoints nationwide to be busy during the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period. From Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 28, the agency says they expect to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says they […]
KCCI.com

TSA vaccination mandate deadline looms ahead of busy holiday travel

DES MOINES, Iowa — Traveling this holiday season might take just a little bit longer, especially at the airport. On Nov. 22, just days before Thanksgiving, most federal workers, including TSA security, will be required to be vaccinated. A union that represents more than 700,000 federal employees asked the White...
fox5ny.com

TSA gearing up for heavy travel days over Holiday season

We are just a week away from one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the TSA says it expects pre-pandemic sized crowds. This comes as the airline industry is struggling with staffing shortages and workers facing a looming vaccination deadline.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Many Americans returning to pre-pandemic Thanksgiving traditions, pollsters say

Recent polls indicate more Americans plan to return to pre-pandemic Thanksgiving routines and are dropping many social distancing protocols — even as COVID-19 cases are still rising in large swaths of the country, particularly in the Midwest. An Axios/Ipsos survey released Tuesday found a little more than two-thirds of adults...
Daily Mail

TSA administrator claims that federal vaccine mandate for staff will NOT delay Thanksgiving flights - despite last figures showing that just 60% are jabbed: Holiday Air Travel set to return to pre-pandemic levels

The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge. Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what's traditionally TSA's busiest travel period.
TravelPulse

TSA Screens Most Single-Day Passengers of Pandemic Era

The holiday travel season is clearly underway. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened the highest number of passengers at U.S. airports on Friday, November 19, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in late February to mid-March 2020. The Safest Countries to Visit This Holiday Season. The final count was 2,242,956 passengers...
CBS Boston

TSA Screens Over 2.2 Million Passengers Friday, Marking Highest Number Since Start Of Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is returning close to pre-pandemic levels. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced that TSA officers in the United States screened a little 2,242,956 airline passengers on Friday, which marks the highest amount since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun!” Farbstein tweeted on Saturday. JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, Nov. 19. It's the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The Thanksgiving travel period has begun! #MaskUp — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 20, 2021 Earlier in the week, TSA administrator David Pekoske said it expects to screen about 20 million passengers nationwide during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday, Logan Airport said it is anticipating between 800,000 to 900,000 passengers over the next week.
