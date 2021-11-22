Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police chief: "Person of interest" is in custody after SUV speeds through Wisconsin parade, striking more than 20 people. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
SUMMIT, WI — A Wisconsin man whose wife and 11-year-old daughter were seriously injured in Sunday’s deadly Christmas parade attack said he “almost fell to the floor” when he got the call. “I was almost killed by it,” Rigoberto Perez, 47, told The Post on Monday. “I said, ‘Please God,...
FRANCONIA, Pa. (CBS) — Some customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening after a tractor-trailer went off the road and hit poles.
Chopper 3 was over the scene on Schoolhouse Road, near the Northeast Extension.
Authorities say the driver was injured, although we do not know how seriously.
There is no word on what caused the driver to crash.
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large fire at a recycling business in East St. Louis Sunday morning. Thick black smoke billowed up into the air after the fire was reported before 5 a.m. Sunday at Tek Recycling in the Illinois suburb of St. Louis. Part of a large building's roof collapsed in the fire near 18th Street and East Broadway.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer blocking traffic from the scene of a crash on Lake Avenue in Rochester was injured Monday, when another car crashed into his patrol vehicle. According to police, officers blocked Lake Avenue at Harding Road and at Boxart Street due to a crash in the roadway. While an officer sat […]
Horrifying footage posted on social media showed a red SUV as it barreled through a Wisconsin holiday parade on Sunday — striking and injuring over 20 people and sending the festive crowd into a frenzy. In a live-streamed feed of the annual event in Waukesha, Wisconsin provided by the city,...
Horrifying footage posted on social media showed a red SUV as it barreled through a Wisconsin holiday parade on Sunday, striking and injuring over 20 people and sending the festive crowd into a frenzy. In a livestreamed feed of the annual event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, provided by the city, the...
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
Comments / 0