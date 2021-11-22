ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 dead, 40-plus injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin....

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

5 killed, more than 40 injured after SUV speeds through Waukesha holiday parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Large fire reported at recycling business in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Firefighters were battling a large fire at a recycling business in East St. Louis Sunday morning. Thick black smoke billowed up into the air after the fire was reported before 5 a.m. Sunday at Tek Recycling in the Illinois suburb of St. Louis. Part of a large building's roof collapsed in the fire near 18th Street and East Broadway.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Suv#Accident
News 8 WROC

Officer injured at scene of Lake Avenue crash investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An officer blocking traffic from the scene of a crash on Lake Avenue in Rochester was injured Monday, when another car crashed into his patrol vehicle. According to police, officers blocked Lake Avenue at Harding Road and at Boxart Street due to a crash in the roadway. While an officer sat […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

5 dead, 40 Injured After SUV Speeds Into Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others. One...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy