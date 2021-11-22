Watch now: Fire Chief Steve Howard speaks about Waukesha Christmas parade incident

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a signpost along Interstate 80. On Thursday at around 11:20 a.m., the unidentified motorcyclist was riding with a group eastbound on Interstate 80 near Riverside Avenue when the rider lost control, left the roadway off its southern edge, and hit and sign, according to CHP. The rider was ejected from their motorcycle and landed in the dirt. The motorcycle continued for another 200 feet from where the rider crashed. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead on the scene, says the CHP. The motorcyclist’s name will be announced after next of kin are notified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and or drugs do not appear to be a factor, authorities say. A toxicology report will later be generated through the Placer County Coroner’s Office. Witnesses of the crash are asked to contact the Auburn area CHP office at (916) 663-3344. #TrafficAlert in @PlacerCA: 🚨Expect delays on eastbound Interstate 80 just east of Riverside Avenue. #BeWorkZoneAlert emergency responders at the scene. 🚔🚒 No lane closures but looky-loos slowing traffic. @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @PlacerSheriff @CHP_Valley @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/cRn50iO6uk — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 25, 2021

