Public Safety

Watch now: Fire Chief Steve Howard speaks about Waukesha Christmas parade incident

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 7 days ago

Waukesha Fire Chief Steve Howard...

jg-tc.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Mayor and Police Chief update parade incident

WAUKESHA, Wis. — At least six children injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are listed in critical condition. Waukesha police say that all told, at least five people were killed and more than 40 hurt in the tragedy Sunday.
WAUKESHA, WI
The Southern

Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

Multiple dead, 20+ injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin. A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
ACCIDENTS
spectrumnews1.com

Waukesha business owners recount tragic parade incident

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Many businesses are finally open again along Main Street in Waukesha after Sunday’s tragic Christmas parade incident. Business owners said the community is working together to remember the victims, as they reopen their doors after most of them closed Monday. Dan Schneiderman’s record shop, Vinyl Vault Records,...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha officials respond to the parade incident

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he's been in touch with Gov. Tony Evers' office as well as Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. Farrow participated in the parade to completion and was heading home when he saw the police squads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and law enforcement...
WAUKESHA, WI
