ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, days after the Baltic state allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there. Lithuania defended its right to have ties with Taiwan, but said it respected the "One China" policy. Taiwan's new office in Lithuania does not equate to official...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Matas Maldeikis led a delegation of parliamentarians from Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia that arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, the latest in a recent string of visits by foreign politicians despite Beijing's opposition. China claims sovereignty over self-ruled democratic Taiwan and vows to re-take it one day, by force if necessary. It has become increasingly bellicose towards Taiwan since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who rejects its stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Lithuania#Diplomatic Ties#Baltic#Chinese#Reuters
dallassun.com

China's military activities could risk 'miscalculation': Report

Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Amid the rising tensions in the Taiwan strait, security experts have warned that China's provocative military activities near Taiwan could result in "miscalculation."Speaking at the conference in Taipei, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said, "In the Indo-Pacific region, America's effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People's Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges.""The PRC's repressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, military adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea, discriminatory economic policies and economic coercion of our allies, as well as cyberattacks on the United States and many others all threaten the rules-based order," Oudkirk was quoted as saying by Taipei Times.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan denounces China for taking retaliatory measures against countries forging ties with Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], November 29 (ANI): Taiwan on Sunday denounced China for taking retaliatory measures against countries that seek to develop ties with Taipei. The remarks came in a statement from the Mainland Affair Council following China's interference in the internal matters of Taiwan and Lithuania, Focus Taiwan reported. The MAC termed China's response to countries for their exchanges with Taiwan as "barbaric". "The decision by Taiwan and Lithuania to open reciprocal representative offices and develop a friendly, cooperative relationship reflects a basic right for members of the international community, the MAC said in a statement. "This is not an internal affair as described by China" but a matter between Taiwan and Lithuania, Beijing has no right to comment on, it said.
CHINA
baltimorenews.net

China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest

Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): As the violent unrest refuses to die down in the Solomon Islands, the leader of island nation Manasseh Sogavare has blamed "foreign powers" for encouraging the unrest in the country that is a key battlefront in the Pacific region. Papua New Guinea and Australia are...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
The Independent

Germany and Czech Republic report first omicron cases as variant spreads in Europe

The new omicron variant of Covid-19 may have arrived in Germany and the Czech Republic, as large parts of the world brought in measures to stop its spread from the region where it was first detected.Officials in the neighbouring central European countries suspect cases of the new variant in passengers from southern Africa.Omicron has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. Scientists fear it is highly transmissible and could be more resistant to vaccines.A minister in the German state of Hesse said that several “omicron-typical mutations” had been found in a traveller returning from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China tells US not to ‘play Taiwan card’ because it is a ‘losing hand’ as lawmakers visit island

Bipartisan lawmakers visited Taiwan on Thursday, a move that has angered the powers that be in China. Beijing considers the contested island part of its territory and did not sanction a meeting.Following the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian reminded the US “not to play the Taiwan card, because it’s a bad card, and a losing hand”, during a media briefing. He reminded the US not to breach the One-China policy, or send the wrong idea about “Taiwan independence”.The five US lawmakers paid a surprise visit to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, which solidified the relationship between the eastern...
FOREIGN POLICY
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
The Independent

US puts a dozen more Chinese companies on export blacklist

China has warned the US of “countermeasures” a day after a dozen of the country’s tech firms were added to a Washington export blacklist over alleged national security and foreign policy concerns.While the US defended its actions by saying that global trade and commerce should not support national security risks, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday his country reserved the right to take countermeasures.The Chinese companies are a part of 27 foreign entities and individuals that were added to the blacklist — called the Entity List — for allegedly engaging in activities “that are contrary to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Australia rushes troops to Solomon Islands as rioting erupts over Taiwan decision

Australia has moved dozens of troops, police and diplomats to the Solomon Islands, as violent protests continued for a second day.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced the deployment on Thursday after he received a formal request from his counterpart under the nations’ bilateral security treaty.Violent demonstrations erupted in the island nation on Wednesday when people stormed into the parliament to demand the resignation of prime minister Manasseh Sogavare.Mr Sogavare imposed a 36-hour curfew describing it as “darkest days” of the country.  However, rioters defied lockdown and continued to protest on the streets through Thursday.Mr Morrison said Australia is sending a...
CHINA
Washington Post

In China, escalating cost of business sends some companies to the exits

A new data protection law is changing the calculus for doing business in China, with foreign and domestic firms scrambling to comply, and some companies including LinkedIn and Yahoo choosing to leave. China’s personal information protection law, implemented this month, is the latest factor adding to a challenging political environment...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy