WWE's Survivor Series hits this Sunday at the Barclays Center in New York, and to get the word out some of your favorite superstars took the Late Night stage at both NBC's The Tonight Show and CBS' The Late Show. Universal Champion Roman Reigns stopped by to chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show while Bianca Belair, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Big E, and The Street Profits played Just One Question with The Late Show's staff members, and both appearances delivered several entertaining moments, not the least of which was Rollins' choice of wardrobe, and you can watch the full video below.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO