ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stew’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Review

By Rob Stewart
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m giving WWE another chance tonight. I mean, I’ve given WWE approximately 48 chances across my lifetime. I always end up crawling back to WWE at the end of the day. And I’m usually pretty happy after I do! I know it’s bad for me, but I just… I remember the...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon And Cleopatra’s Golden Egg At WWE Survivor Series, Angle For Tonight’s RAW

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon appeared in several segments at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. McMahon first appeared during the Kickoff pre-show in a backstage segment where he arrived in a SUV while Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville and the roster waited for him. Vince hopped out of the SUV and received a pop from the roster, and then he revealed Cleopatra’s golden egg from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Red Notice film on Netflix, which was the presenting sponsor for the pay-per-view.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Pokes Fun At Key WWE Survivor Series Angle

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews reacted to Cleopatra’s golden egg that Vince McMahon brought to WWE Survivor Series. Matthews posted an emoji of an egg, three periods, and a person facepalming emoji to the storyline. Vince showed up during the Kickoff with the egg in hand but didn’t explain its...
WWE
411mania.com

Botched!: Matt’s Fist Drop, Seth Rollins’ Attacker, More

Hi, hello & welcome to Botched! Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the holiday food and all the great wrestling going on lately. WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, fill in your favorite fed here, there’s just lots of good stuff going on and it’s fun to watch it. So in this column we...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Sheamus
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Shayna Baszler
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
411mania.com

Kane Says Ric Flair Is The Greatest of All Time, Praises Steve Austin

In an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kane said that Ric Flair is his choice for the greatest wrestler of all time, but also spent some time praising Steve Austin. Here are highlights:. On Stone Cold Steve Austin: “I was there when Austin took off. That...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Stew#Big E#Combat#Saudi#Nxt
411mania.com

Randy Orton to Reach WWE PPV Milestone With Survivor Series, Will Break Kane’s Record

– Per the Internet Wrestling Database, WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champ Randy Orton will soon break a WWE pay-per-view record with Survivor Series 2021 (h/t WrestlingInc.com). Orton is currently tied with Kane for wrestlers with the most WWF/WWE PPV appearances in history. Both Kane and Orton are at the top of the list right now with 176 apiece.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Omos and Omos Responds

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker said the following about Omos:. “The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Heavily Used Old Storyline

Been there, booked that. We are about to close out the year and that means that it is almost time to start up the Road To WrestleMania. That means WWE is going to be starting to set up their biggest feuds and stories of the year, which could culminate in some major events. WWE is already setting up one of its bigger matches going forward, albeit in a way we have seen before.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
PWMania

Final Participant For Team SmackDown Women’s Match At WWE Survivor Series

Toni Storm has been announced for the women’s Team SmackDown at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. Sonya Deville pulled Aliyah from the women’s 5-on-5 match this past Friday, and tweeted to announce Storm as her replacement tonight. The Survivor Series PPV will take place this Sunday 11/21 from the Barclays...
WWE
WWE

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Survivor Series Sunday

Get set for Survivor Series with a loaded Sunday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Survivor Series Matches, beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. A special Survivor Series edition of WWE's The Bump. “La Previa” Spanish Survivor Series pre-show.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series Battle Royal To Commemorate The Rock’s Debut Announced

A 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Sonya Deville announced the Battle Royal during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown, noting that the 25-Man bout will commemorate 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Says It’s Highly Unlikely They Will Ever Wrestle Again

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year, and a few weeks ago the company released Nia Jax among other names. The former Raw Women’s Champion recently got the wrestling world talking when she changed her name to Lina Fanene on Twitter, and she also retweeted a post from the LinaFanene.com fansite.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Notes & Highlights From WWE Survivor Series

There were reportedly concerns over timing issues at Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. You may have noticed how things seemed rush towards the end of last night’s Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. PWInsider reports that there was some worry and what was described as a “minor freak out” backstage during the main event between WWE Champion Big E and the winner, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as officials were concerned about running out of time for the show.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Survivor Series Results: Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella & Zelina Vega) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm) in a Women’s Elimination Tag Team Match was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Survivor Series: The Rock’s 25th Anniversary Dual Branded Battle Royal

25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut. Back from the break and we go to the ring with various Superstars waiting – AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak. Out next is Ricochet, followed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The Profits have some Pizza Hut items and on display at ringside are more items from Pizza Hut. Byron marks out and begs for Pizza Hut. The Profits pass the food onto the announcers. We see AJ and Omos standing tall in the corner. Cole hypes The Rock’s’ 25th Anniversary.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy