Stew’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 Review

25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut. Back from the break and we go to the ring with various Superstars waiting – AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak. Out next is Ricochet, followed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The Profits have some Pizza Hut items and on display at ringside are more items from Pizza Hut. Byron marks out and begs for Pizza Hut. The Profits pass the food onto the announcers. We see AJ and Omos standing tall in the corner. Cole hypes The Rock’s’ 25th Anniversary.
