Tyrod Taylor's return after missing six weeks went about as poorly as possible in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Dolphins. Taylor was sacked five times, threw three interceptions and failed to lead a single touchdown drive. He will hope for better success against the AFC's top team in the Titans, who are leaning on Ryan Tannehill's arm with Derrick Henry sidelined. Tannehill has beaten Houston three straight times with nine total touchdowns versus one interception over that stretch. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO