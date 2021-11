The Jets played Miami close and could have won on Sunday, but New York couldn’t do enough in the moments that mattered most in Week 11. While the Jets did break their streak of allowing at least 30 points or 400 yards, the defense failed to stop the Dolphins at critical moments in a 24-17 loss. That included a huge touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa and missed tackles throughout the contest. The offense played admirably at times but only one player really shined in defeat.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO