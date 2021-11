“This year of terrible loss in my family has strengthened my commitment to family values and connectedness. I try to never take for granted the love and shared history of the people who are always in my corner. I hope all of us can take the unconditional positive regard we have for our loved ones and channel it to lift up those we may not know, but who need us all the same. The human spirit has been damaged over the last 20 months, but we each have the power to harness our better angels for the common good. I am thankful for those who share my commitment to a higher ideal of a common good and, of course, I give thanks for my family who stand strong for each other during good times and bad.”

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO