Music

Red Carpet Live: American Music Awards 2021

WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeopleTV takes you live on the red carpet at...

www.fox10tv.com

wineindustryadvisor.com

Château Malartic-Lagravière Returned to the Red Carpet in Hollywood as the Official Sponsor of the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards

(November 19, 2021-Los Angeles, CA) – Scarlett Johansson received this prestigious award on November 18th at the Beverly Hilton gala, surrounded by over 700 friends, family and industry insiders and sponsored by Château Malartic-Lagravière, the Bordeaux château that is increasingly invested in and featured in the film industry. Well-known actors...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

BET Soul Train Awards 2021| Celebs On The Red Carpet

Saturday night, celebrities brought the heat to Harlem for the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Held at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, this year’s award show wasn’t just another ceremony, but a celebration of 50 years of Soul Train. Maxwell and Ashanti were the guests of honor, with the former being presented with the Legend Award and the latter the Lady of Soul Award. The two took the stage in addition to other performers including Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Leon Bridges, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Soul Sonic, and BET Amplified artists Elhae and Marzz.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

2021 MTV EMAs Red Carpet: See the Best Celebrity Looks

The 2021 MTV EMAs returned live from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14. Hosted by Saweetie, the event awarded some of the industry’s most notable talents with performances by Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Maluma, Måneskin, Yungblud and Kim Petras. Of course, the evening would not be...
CELEBRITIES
#American Music Awards#Music Stars#Carpet#Nkotb
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Takes a Risk in Bustier Catsuit and Sparkly Pumps at 2021 CMA Awards

Jennifer Hudson’s latest outfit was undeniably daring, as seen at the 2021 CMA Awards. The “Respect” star hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble featuring a dark pink lace catsuit. The one-piece garment featured a halter-neck silhouette, as well as an embroidered bustier top and scalloped edges. The piece was complete with a matching silk skirt, which draped over the catsuit and featured a flowing train for extra drama. Hudson finished her look with a pair of matching lace gloves, as well as layered sparkling necklaces. When it came to shoes, Hudson wore a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The style...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
SAVANNAH, GA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ashanti Describes Seeing Nelly For First Time In 6 Years, Does Spot-On Fat Joe Impression

Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle was one to remember, and one of the standout moments surprisingly didn't even involve the two rappers. Many can surely remember witnessing Nelly confidently walk across the stage to greet his ex-girlfriend Ashanti while Joe and Ja were performing, giving her a hug and seemingly whispering in her ear. During an interview with Angie Martinez, Ashanti finally revealed what she thought of the moment and whether she knew Nelly would be there too.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Serena Williams Pops in the Brightest Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Glittering Heels on ‘Kimmel’

Serena Williams brightened up her fall style with a surprisingly summery look on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last week. The tennis pro sat down with the talk show host to discuss the upcoming film “King Richard” in bold attire. For the occasion, Williams modeled a new look from Versace’s fall ’21 collection that teamed a bright red crop top with a coordinating belted mini skirt. On her feet, the athlete added a glittering touch to her look with her choice of sandals. The square-toe silhouette featured dual crystal-coated straps and a tall stiletto heel. Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and...
TENNIS

