5 Pittsburgh Steelers QB options to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 5-4-1 on the season following Sunday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

As we’ve seen with other great quarterbacks of the past, Big Ben has now hit that proverbial wall. The 39-year-old signal caller has simply lost a lot of the talent that made him a two-time Super Bowl champion and a future Hall of Famer.

As for the Steelers, there was some talk about the two sides moving on from one another this past off-season. Clearly no longer a championship contender, it’s now time for general manager Kevin Colbert and Co. to search for a new quarterback once the 2021 campaign comes to a conclusion. Here’s an early look at five options.

Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers trade up for Matt Corral in the 2022 NFL Draft

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, we project this Mississippi star will be one of the top-six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft . If that’s the case, Pittsburgh will have to trade up in order to land him. At 6-foot-1 and thriving in Lane Kiffin’s pro-style offense with the Rebels , Corral has tallied 29 touchdowns against three interceptions while completing north of 67% of his passes in 11 games this season.

The idea here for Pittsburgh would be for Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins to act as the stopgap quarterback until Corral is ready. It’s not an ideal scenario. But that’s what happens when you kick the quarterback situation down the road.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and game-by-game predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The other idea here would be for Pittsburgh to both select a quarterback and find an outside option to be a stopgap option. That would include going with someone like Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder or Sam Howell from North Carolina while adding a proven starter.

On the cheap, there might not be a better option than the 30-year-old Garoppolo. He could probably be had for a mid-round pick given that the San Francisco 49ers are preparing for Trey Lance to start next season. The 6-foot-2 signal caller is also your prototypical option that Pittsburgh has valued under center in the past. Garoppolo is playing good football as of late, too, tallying six touchdowns against one interception in his past three starts.

Related: NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Deshaun Watson

Dec 13, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve seen Pittsburgh pull off blockbuster trades for proven talent in the past. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick early during the 2019 season was the most-recent example of this. Whether Colbert and Co. double down at quarterback remains to be seen.

A lot of this will depend on the civil cases Watson faces stemming from the north of 20 sexual misconduct allegations that have been levied in his direction. Pittsburgh isn’t immune from this given the situation surrounding Ben Roethlisberger earlier in his career. But if the civil cases are settled in Watson’s favor, this could be a tremendous fit. At only 26, Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL . Here’s a dude who has accounted for 121 total touchdowns against 36 interceptions in 53 career starts.

Related: Find out where Ben Roethlisberger ranks among NFL QBs

Pittsburgh Steelers roll with Mason Rudolph

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) leads the team from the tunnel to warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It was earlier this year that reports broke regarding Pittsburgh’s belief in Rudolph as a potential heir-apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. Rudolph, 26, touched on that this past summer.

“That’s my goal, to be a starting quarterback in this league and for our team, and I’m working toward that goal every single day,” the former Oklahoma State star said in June . “I can only control myself and the way I prepare and the way I approach and play in OTAs and camp, and that’s on the forefront of my mind.”

This is questionable to say the least. In 10 career starts, Rudolph has led Pittsburgh to a 5-4-1 record while throwing 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His only start this season resulted in a tie with the winless Detroit Lions . Even then, Pittsburgh’s brass seems to have confidence in him.

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger with Russell Wilson

Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

With his Seahawks at 3-7 on the season and showing no signs of life, we could be witnessing Russell Wilson’s final couple handfuls of games in the Pacific Northwest. Remember, there were rumors of discontent on the part of the Super Bowl quarterback last off-season.

Should Wilson opt to request a trade, Pittsburgh would make a ton of sense. He’s as proven as any quarterback in the NFL and has a winning pedigree. It would be a natural transition from Big Ben to another future Hall of Fame signal caller.

More must-reads: