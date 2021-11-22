ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: DeMar DeRozan’s 31 points help Chicago Bulls get by New York Knicks

By Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Zach LaVine followed with 21 as the host Chicago Bulls defeated the New York Knicks 109-103 on Sunday night, picking up their fourth win in five games.

Coby White (14 points) and Lonzo Ball (11) also finished in double figures for the Bulls, who shot 42 percent, including 11-for-29 (37.9 percent) from 3-point range.

Javonte Green had nine rebounds for the Bulls.

Julius Randle recorded 34 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost two of three. Alec Burks (13 points), Immanuel Quickley (12) and Obi Toppin (10) followed in the scoring column, while RJ Barrett had nine points and 15 rebounds.

The Knicks outscored the Bulls 29-21 in the third quarter, but their 74-72 edge to begin the final period was short-lived. White and Derrick Jones Jr. drilled treys for Chicago in the first 1:06 of the fourth as the hosts grabbed a 78-74 lead, an advantage they didn’t relinquish.

Chicago shot 38.8 percent in the first half, compared to 35.1 percent for New York. The Bulls took a 51-45 lead into intermission behind 12 points from DeRozan and eight each from LaVine and Ball. Randle led all scorers at the break with 14 points. Derrick Rose followed with nine, while Barrett grabbed eight rebounds.

New York remained thin in the frontcourt, as Mitchell Robinson was assigned to concussion protocol after absorbing a shot to the face Saturday during a home victory against the Houston Rockets. Taj Gibson still is out with a groin strain.

Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors lead the charge with the Nets gearing up

Kemba Walker scored seven points in nearly 18 minutes for the Knicks, who have taken precaution in playing Walker in the second game of back-to-backs.

Nikola Vucevic (COVID-19 protocol) remains out for the Bulls.

Chicago avenged an early-season loss to New York, which withstood a late 12-0 Bulls run to earn a 104-103 road victory on Oct. 28.

The teams are set to conclude the season series with games Dec. 2 and March 28 at Madison Square Garden.

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

