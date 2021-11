Politicians are often accused of speaking out of both sides of their mouth, but Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) took it to a new level on Sunday. In an interview with Fox News, Mace said that shrugged off the need to get vaccinated, claiming, falsely, that “natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection. In an interview with CNN later in the day, Mace touted herself as a “proponent of vaccination.” When you’re on Fox vs when you’re on CNN pic.twitter.com/miHJTbEMzY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2021 “One thing the CDC and no policy maker at the federal level has done so far is...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO