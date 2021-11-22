ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

WATCH: Marc-Andre Fleury shines as Chicago Blackhawks blank Vancouver Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26X24E_0d3bfowg00

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead the visiting Chicago Blackhawks to a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Brandon Hagel scored the game-winning goal for Chicago, which won for the fifth time in six games under interim head coach Derek King.

Fleury broke a tie with Roy Worters for 14th place in NHL history with the 68th shutout of his career while improving to 13-0-2 in his last 15 starts against Vancouver. It was also his fourth consecutive win this season and the 497th of his career, which ranks third all-time in NHL history.

Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for Vancouver.

The game was scoreless through two periods despite the fact that Vancouver dominated the action, outshooting Chicago, 30-13, including four high-danger chances. But Fleury, with the help of the goal posts, was up to the task.

Three times in the second period, the Canucks rang shots off the iron. Brock Boeser did it the first time early in the period with a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle off the far post. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Elias Pettersson also both hit metal on shots over a 25-second span midway through the period.

Hagel then put the Blackhawks ahead at the 4:12 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of the season, redirecting Erik Gustafsson’s wrist shot from the left point with the shaft of his stick while jostling with 6-foot-8 Tyler Myers in front of the crease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uc2YT_0d3bfowg00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, best bets and DFS picks

Vancouver nearly tied it midway through the period but Tanner Pearson’s shot from the right circle caromed off the crossbar.

The Canucks had a six-on-four advantage with 1:30 to go after Jake McCabe was penalized for interference and Demko was pulled for another extra attacker, but Fleury came up with four big saves, including two on slap shots by Pettersson.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Gaudette claimed off waivers from Blackhawks

The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.
NHL
bleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Have A Goal-Scoring Problem

It’s no secret that Jonathan Toews’ goal-drought to begin the season weighs heavily on him. He’s used to being able to be penciled in for at least 20 every year of his career. But after missing all of last season, it was expected that Toews would have to ease back into playing a full-fledged NHL schedule at the high level of competitive standards that he holds himself to. Through 19 games, Toews has eight assists and no goals while winning 57.1 percent of his faceoffs this season. By his usual 82-game average goal-scoring pace of 29.9 goals per season, Toews would have already scored seven goals this season in an average year.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Pearson
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Jake Mccabe
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Brandon Hagel
Person
Tyler Myers
Daily Herald

Fleury gets first shutout of Blackhawks career in win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel scored the game's lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Podcast: Can the Vancouver Canucks be Saved?

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin:. - The Vancouver Canucks sit seventh in the Pacific Division after 16 games. What needs to change – or who needs to go – to get the team back on track?. - The NHL postpones...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

The Vancouver Canucks are a Disaster

Once again, hockey fans in Vancouver are grinding their teeth and fuming. And they have every right to, because once again, the Vancouver Canucks are a bad team. They’ve lost four games in a row, and won only twice in their past 10 games. The changes GM Jim Benning has made have not paid off thus far. This already feels like another lost season. Time is up for this administration.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#Dfs
ourcommunitynow.com

Are Any Changes Coming for the Struggling Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks hope for a bounce-back performance after missing the playoffs last season is off to a shaky start. They're sliding into an early-season hole that could prove too deep to climb out of as the season progresses.
NHL
Yardbarker

Renewed Talk of Marc-Andre Fleury Returning to Penguins via Trade

There would be a number of factors that would have to contribute to a Marc-Andre Fleury return in Pittsburgh, but it’s not slowed the chatter that his former team might be interested in a reunion this season if the Chicago Blackhawks decided to sell assets and Fleury is among those heading out the door. Specifically, Dan Rosen of NHL.com writes, “Marc-Andre Fleury would look pretty good in a Penguins uniform again.” He adds, “he’s a pending unrestricted free agent and if the Blackhawks’ season doesn’t turn around, they likely will be looking to trade him. “
NHL
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY ROBS YANNI GOURDE WITH AN INCREDIBLE SAVE (W/VIDEO)

Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks has certainly had his struggles this season, but he looked to be his old self Wednesday night as his team took on the Seattle Kraken. Fleury stopped 31 of 33 shots as the Blackhawks downed the Kraken 4-2, which serves as Chicago's fourth straight win.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
the-rink.com

RECAP: Despite flurry on Fleury, Blackhawks best Kraken 4–2

Wednesday night marked the first time that the Chicago Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken squared off. Seattle had their home crowd fired up and ready to go, but they ran into the same problems they have dealt with all season long: Facing a hot goalie and goalie problems of their own. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, took advantage of some defensive miscues and sub-optimal goaltending to win their fourth game in a row to begin the Derek King era.
NHL
Fresno Bee

Fleury notches 1st shutout of season in win over Canucks

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Chicago Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel scored the game’s lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout — first with Chicago — and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Fleury, Hawks shut out Canucks

The Blackhawks bounced back with a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday. 1. Marc-Andre Fleury should have been the first, second and third star of the night. He faced 40 shots and stopped every single one of them, improving to 13-0-2 in his last 15 starts against Vancouver. He's also allowed only four goals against in his last four outings. What a performance.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Winnipeg Jets continue to roll along, collecting standings points left and right as they climb to the top of the West. After losing a heartbreaker in the shootout to Edmonton, the Jets were looking for revenge against the beleaguered Canucks. Everything is spiraling in Vancouver, and the team has few answers as to how to fix any of it. With jobs on the line, Vancouver managed to eke out a 3-2 regulation win against a somewhat fatigued Jets squad. Winnipeg, however, can take some solace in the even-strength performance and some extremely puzzling officiating on the night. Here are my takeaways.
NHL
the-rink.com

Fleury stands tall in shutout of Vancouver

After being thrashed by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Chicago Blackhawks looked to rebound against the scuffling Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. In net for the Blackhawks was the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Marc-Andre Fleury, who entered the night coming off a win against the Seattle Kraken earlier in the week. In this game, Fleury and Thatcher Demko put on a show in the net.
NHL
blackhawkup.com

Three Takeaways from the Blackhawks’ Win vs Vancouver

On the second game of a back-to-back, the Blackhawks gut out a win riding a 40-save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury. The second game of a back-to-back is always the hardest one, and the Blackhawks were no exception to that rule. After chasing the high-flying Oilers just a night before, this...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy