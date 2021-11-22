WATCH: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins combine for 65 in Golden State Warriors’ win

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins caught fire against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, scorching the net for six 3-pointers in a 32-point performance that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 119-104 home victory in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Jordan Poole went one better than Wiggins with 33 points for the Warriors, who won a fourth straight despite getting just 12 points on 2-for-10 shooting from Stephen Curry.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points for the Raptors, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Wiggins, who was born in Toronto and has gone on to become the NBA’s leading scorer from Canada in his first eight NBA seasons, propelled Golden State to a lead it would never relinquish with two 3-pointers, a three-point play and a dunk in a 16-5 game-opening flurry.

The third-year Warrior wound up 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and 12-for-20 overall en route to his second 30-point outing of the season.

The Warriors led by as many as 20 in the first quarter and retained at least a nine-point advantage the rest of the way on the way to an eighth straight home win.

The Raptors, who beat Golden State in six games for the 2019 title, managed to hang within 103-93 after a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer with 7:16 to play. But Poole nailed his seventh 3-pointer of the night and Otto Porter added another from beyond the arc, allowing the Western Conference front-runner to pull away.

Poole finished 8-for-11 on 3-pointers, a career-high number that made him just the seventh in Warriors history to make eight or more in a game. Curry has done it 66 times, Klay Thompson 13.

The Warriors finished 22-for-45 from deep, outscoring the Raptors 66-45 on threes.

Draymond Green chipped in with a game-high 14 rebounds, eight assists and four points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney also reached double figures in boards with 10 to complement seven points. Curry tied Green for game-high assist honors with eight.

Porter recorded all 15 of his points off the bench on 3-pointers for Golden State, while Chris Chiozza was a fifth Warrior scoring in double figures with 11.

VanVleet totaled with 17 points and a team-high seven assists for the Raptors, who have lost three of four to start a six-game trip.

Precious Achiuwa went for 12 points, Gary Trent Jr. 11, and Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher 10 apiece for Toronto. Barnes completed a double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds.

