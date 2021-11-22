ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins combine for 65 in Golden State Warriors’ win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22j5FO_0d3bfn3x00

Canadian-born Andrew Wiggins caught fire against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, scorching the net for six 3-pointers in a 32-point performance that propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 119-104 home victory in a rematch of the 2019 Finals.

Jordan Poole went one better than Wiggins with 33 points for the Warriors, who won a fourth straight despite getting just 12 points on 2-for-10 shooting from Stephen Curry.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points for the Raptors, who lost for the seventh time in their last nine games.

Wiggins, who was born in Toronto and has gone on to become the NBA’s leading scorer from Canada in his first eight NBA seasons, propelled Golden State to a lead it would never relinquish with two 3-pointers, a three-point play and a dunk in a 16-5 game-opening flurry.

The third-year Warrior wound up 6-for-8 on 3-pointers and 12-for-20 overall en route to his second 30-point outing of the season.

The Warriors led by as many as 20 in the first quarter and retained at least a nine-point advantage the rest of the way on the way to an eighth straight home win.

The Raptors, who beat Golden State in six games for the 2019 title, managed to hang within 103-93 after a Fred VanVleet 3-pointer with 7:16 to play. But Poole nailed his seventh 3-pointer of the night and Otto Porter added another from beyond the arc, allowing the Western Conference front-runner to pull away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wikj7_0d3bfn3x00
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors lead the charge with the Nets gearing up

Poole finished 8-for-11 on 3-pointers, a career-high number that made him just the seventh in Warriors history to make eight or more in a game. Curry has done it 66 times, Klay Thompson 13.

The Warriors finished 22-for-45 from deep, outscoring the Raptors 66-45 on threes.

Draymond Green chipped in with a game-high 14 rebounds, eight assists and four points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney also reached double figures in boards with 10 to complement seven points. Curry tied Green for game-high assist honors with eight.

Porter recorded all 15 of his points off the bench on 3-pointers for Golden State, while Chris Chiozza was a fifth Warrior scoring in double figures with 11.

VanVleet totaled with 17 points and a team-high seven assists for the Raptors, who have lost three of four to start a six-game trip.

Precious Achiuwa went for 12 points, Gary Trent Jr. 11, and Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher 10 apiece for Toronto. Barnes completed a double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Fred Vanvleet
firstsportz.com

Watch: Chef Stephen Curry cooks brother Seth Curry with insane three during Warriors vs 76ers matchup

There are no doubts in stating that both Stephen Curry and brother Seth Curry are two phenomenal shooters in the modern-day NBA but the former has fetched a far superior name for himself leading the Golden State season after season. Moreover, these two can be regarded as one of the most iconic duos in the league, giving fans a great brother-matchup during Warriors vs 76ers showdown.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#The Toronto Raptors#The Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr breaks down Andrew Wiggins’ resurgence with Warriors to ‘2 things’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has an explanation about Andrew Wiggins’ notable form this season. Touted to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, the expectation from Andrew Wiggins was high since he joined the Warriors. But despite proving that he can score, he didn’t instantly make a huge impact as injuries halted him from doing so. However, the 26-year-old appears to be finally making his mark this season.
NBA
NBA

The play of Warriors' Andrew Wiggins draws praise of Raptors head coach Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse, who doubles as the lead man of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team, spoke glowingly of Andrew Wiggins following his performance in a win over the Raptors. After some down years, the Golden State Warriors again look like the NBA's best team, and Toronto-native Andrew Wiggins is a big reason for it.
NBA
newschain

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center. The two-time NBA MVP made seven...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Mocks Referees After Hitting Insane Off-Balance 3PT Shot

Stephen Curry is widely known for his status as a superstar, as well as his extremely unique style of play. He is the best shooter that we have ever seen. But even beyond his basketball ability, Stephen Curry is also a showman, and the Warriors have been a box-office team throughout most of his time there.
NBA
SFGate

After Clippers' Isaiah Hartenstein taunts Warriors' Jordan Poole, Dubs guard responds with 4 straight 3-pointers

When Los Angeles Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein swatted Jordan Poole's layup attempt with 2:35 left in the third quarter, the Golden State Warriors held a 60-59 lead. The game was hanging in the balance, and the Clippers looked like they had a real shot. But Hartenstein got a little too cocky. He stood over Poole and yelled in his face, which not only triggered a technical foul, but also seemed to wake up Poole — and the entire team.
NBA
FanSided

Andrew Wiggins is having another career year with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are 12-2, and while Stephen Curry may be the unanimous leader of this team, there have been hefty contributions from several other players. Draymond Green has been phenomenal this season, especially in the team’s last game against the Brooklyn Nets. Aside from those two, no player has been more impressive and consistent than former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.
NBA
WCNC

Charlotte grinds out 106-102 win against the Golden State Warriors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets had five players score in double figures and hung on down the stretch to knock off the Golden State Warriors 106-102 inside the Spectrum Center Sunday night. Forward Miles Bridges led the charge for Charlotte on offense with 22 points and eight rebounds. LaMelo Ball...
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Stephen A. Smith Changes Stance on Warriors Trading Andrew Wiggins

Stephen A. changes stance, doesn't want Dubs to trade Wiggins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins has won over ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith. Less than two months after saying the Warriors should trade Wiggins because he was refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Stephen A....
NBA
San Francisco Chronicle

Stop rolling your eyes: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins keeping ‘foot on the gas’

BROOKLYN — A lot of eyes rolled when Andrew Wiggins followed his finest game of the season by saying: “I’m going to keep it rolling. I’m going to stay aggressive. A lot more good games are coming.”. To those who have interpreted Wiggins’ nonchalant demeanor as a lack of effort...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy