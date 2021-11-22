ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Toronto Maple Leafs’ Joseph Woll blanks New York Islanders in second career start

 7 days ago

Joseph Woll recorded a shutout in his second NHL start Sunday night and Mitchell Marner scored twice as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the reeling New York Islanders, 3-0, in Elmont, N.Y.

Wohl, who beat the Buffalo Sabres in his debut on Nov. 13, made 20 saves Sunday night.

Ondrej Kase also scored for the Leafs, who are 5-1-0 in their last six games.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin recorded 37 saves for the Islanders, who have lost six straight games in regulation for the first time since a six-game skid in December 2010.

The undermanned Islanders, who have six players on the COVID-19 list and are also without top defenseman Ryan Pulock due to a lower-body injury, lost leading scorer Brock Nelson to an undisclosed injury after the first period.

The Maple Leafs went ahead on Marner’s short-handed goal 73 seconds after Wayne Simmonds was whistled for slashing. Jake Muzzin sent a cross-ice pass to Marner, who had a step on Mathew Barzal as he collected the puck in front of the Islanders’ blue line. Marner went from the forehand to the backhand and fired a shot over Sorokin’s stick at the 3:31 mark.

The Maple Leafs outshot the Islanders 10-4 in a scoreless second before doubling their lead early in the third with another goal set up by a nifty pass.

Rick Ritchie’s pass through the neutral zone bounced off the boards near the New York goal and David Kampf beat Grant Hutton to the puck behind the net. Kampf then dished into the crease, where Kase bore in past Richard Panik, went to one knee and beat Sorokin from point-blank range exactly two minutes into the period.Marner put the game out of reach with 6:31 left, when he took a pass from Michael Bunting and nudged the puck underneath Sorokin.

–Field Level Media

