ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

2 more suspects arrested in Hinkley High School shooting

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1nfU_0d3bfXtD00
(Photo by LPETTET, iStock)

Aurora police arrested two more suspects Sunday in connection with a shooting at Hinkley High School that left three students wounded, according to the city's police department.

Three people have been charged in the shooting, and police said they are searching for others who may have been involved.

All of the suspects are 16 years old and face charges of attempted murder, police said. None of the suspects' names have been released.

The shooting occurred Friday during a fight in the school parking lot. Two of the people who were shot are students at Hinkley, while the third is a student at APS Avenues.

In a separate shooting, six teenagers were shot and wounded Monday at a park near Aurora Central High School.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests in that shooting and have said they do not know whether the two attacks were connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

DA finds no wrongdoing in killing of domestic violence suspect by Westminster police

No criminal charges will be filed against three Westminster police officers who shot and killed a man wanted for domestic violence charges, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Drew Lucero, 37, was fatally shot on Sept. 3 at 5343 Billings St. in Denver after officers tried to arrest him on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. The charges stemmed from an incident on Sept. 16, 2020,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
The Denver Gazette

Greenwood Village police release name of former officer involved in deadly Thanksgiving Eve altercation

The Greenwood Village Police Department has released the name of a former police officer who was involved in a deadly altercation in southeast Aurora on Thanksgiving Eve. A records request made by The Denver Gazette confirmed that 36-year-old Adam Holen resigned Nov. 1, after spending over five years on the force. There is no reason given for his resignation, but authorities have said Holen is no longer working in law...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bomb-making parts found in Boulder with road rage shooting suspect

A road rage shooting on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man with suspected bomb-making materials in Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North 75th Street and Heatherwood Drive. The victim called 911 and said a driver shot at his truck as he was passing him. A bullet hole was later found in the victim’s front passenger door, deputies said.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Central High School#Hinkley High School#Metro Denver
The Denver Gazette

5 shot in Aurora just after midnight

The Aurora Police Department said five people between the ages 16 and 20 were shot Sunday morning near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Police said they responded to the shooting just after midnight near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue. When they arrived, police found two young men shot. Police responding to the shooting also found a large group of people leaving the scene, and...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Smearing law enforcement abets crime

From prosecutors to police officers, it is a distressing time to be a member of law enforcement. They’ve been buffeted by the soft-on-crime, anti-police movement in Colorado as across the nation. This cultural shift in disposition, and the resulting uptick in crime, inevitably chips away at the pride of public servants.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Denver Gazette

One dead in southwestern Aurora crash

A man who was injured in a crash early this month died Wednesday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue in southwest Aurora around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Officers found the driver of a...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigating homicide

An investigation is underway in southwest Denver, police said. Officers responded Friday to a report of a dead body in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue. The department announced the death investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter. The investigation was upgraded around 5:30 p.m. after investigators concluded the death was a homicide, police said. Police have not released information regarding the incident, nor identified the victim. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead in crash in Aurora

One person is dead and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora overnight. Police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East Sixth Avenue around midnight. Officers found two vehicles, a Nissan sedan and a Ford SUV at the scene, according to a release by the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

State patrol to continue low tolerance enforcement through holiday season

The Colorado State Patrol will continue its low tolerance enforcement of traffic laws through the winter holiday season, punishing violations that would have previously resulted in warnings. This comes as additional street patrols and DUI checkpoints were put in place last week by the state patrol, Department of Transportation and 84 police and sheriff’s agencies, in an effort to prevent impaired driving over Thanksgiving. In an announcement Monday, the state...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
979
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy