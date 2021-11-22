2 more suspects arrested in Hinkley High School shooting

(Photo by LPETTET, iStock)

Aurora police arrested two more suspects Sunday in connection with a shooting at Hinkley High School that left three students wounded, according to the city's police department.

Three people have been charged in the shooting, and police said they are searching for others who may have been involved.

All of the suspects are 16 years old and face charges of attempted murder, police said. None of the suspects' names have been released.

The shooting occurred Friday during a fight in the school parking lot. Two of the people who were shot are students at Hinkley, while the third is a student at APS Avenues.

In a separate shooting, six teenagers were shot and wounded Monday at a park near Aurora Central High School.

Investigators have not yet made any arrests in that shooting and have said they do not know whether the two attacks were connected.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.