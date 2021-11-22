ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man fatally shot Sunday night in Southwest Baltimore; suspects may have fled in car

By Christine Condon, Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore’s Boyd-Booth neighborhood Sunday night, and police are on the lookout for a car that might have fled the scene, according to a news release.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Baltimore Police officers heard gunshots near West Pratt Street and Frederick Avenue. In the 2100 block of Frederick Ave., they found an unknown man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said they believe the suspects may have driven eastbound on West Pratt in a black Honda Accord after the shooting, according to the news release.

The department is asking anyone with information in the case to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or to make an anonymous report by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

