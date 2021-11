BUCKHANNON — On Thursday evening, all members of Buckhannon’s City Council met in Council Chambers to receive department reports, and discuss strategic issues. Beginning the meeting, Seth Hoffman presented on behalf of Raven Rock Networks, as Amberle Jenkins discussed multiple inquiries about updating the network speed at City Hall. All city entities connect through City Hall’s service, such as Buckhannon Police Department and the Water Department. Hoffman proposed that Raven Rock would take bids from fiber vendors to increase the strength of the network flowing into City Hall. This would allow for more secure connections, and give the ability to efficiently run meetings and conferences virtually. Council approved the upgrade to City Hall’s internet connect to fiber.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO