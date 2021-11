The Panthers dominated the Cardinals 34-10 last week, and because of that Panthers fans’ confidence in the team has jumped to its highest point since Week 6. Fan confidence had moved up and down over the last few weeks, and it hit its lowest point after their Week 9 loss to New England, but last week’s win over the Cardinals — coupled with Cam Newton’s return to the team — seems to have fans believing that something can be made out of this season after all.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO