Texas State

Today in History for November 22nd

 7 days ago

On this date in 1963, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Gov. John...

Daily Rewind November 22nd

In 1961, ELVIS’ “Blue Hawaii” premiered in L.A. It was his most successful film . . . grossing a whopping $4.7 million!. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. In 1968, The Beatles released their self-titled ninth album, which we all know as “The White Album”.
Josephine Baker's encore

Josephine Baker, the late American-born singer and entertainer who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, will receive one of France's highest civilian honors on Nov. 30 as the first Black woman to be buried in Paris' Pantheon.
Matthew McConaughey not seeking Texas governorship 'at this moment'

Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a highly restrictive law banning most abortions. "As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," the rom-com heartthrob turned serious actor said in a video posted online. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."
Today in History for November 16th

Highlights of this day in history: Dr. Sam Sheppard acquitted of murder in new trial; U.S. and U.S.S.R. form diplomatic ties; Second anthrax letter found sent to Capitol Hill; Actor William Holden dies; 'Sound of Music' hits Broadway. (Nov. 16)
Texas State
Today in History for November 17th

Highlights of this day in history: President Richard Nixon says 'I am not a crook'; Elizabeth I becomes Queen of England; Suez Canal opens; Congress holds first DC session; Sculptor Auguste Rodin dies; Film director Martin Scorsese born. (Nov. 17)
Today in History for November 19th

Highlights of this day in history: President Abraham Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address; Egypt's Anwar Sadat becomes first Arab leader to visit Israel; Ford halts Edsel production; Bandleader Tommy Dorsey and actress Jodie Foster born. (Nov. 19)
