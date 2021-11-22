BTS Was 'Smooth Like Butter' After Sweeping 2021 American Music Awards
BTS rocked the American Music Awards stage on Sunday night (November 21), celebrating with a high-energy performance that was “smooth like butter” after sweeping the awards.
The world-famous K-pop group was nominated for three AMA awards, including Artist of the Year (along with Ariana Grande , Drake , Olivia Rodrigo , Taylor Swift and The Weeknd ), Favorite Pop Duo or Group (with AJR , Glass Animals , Maroon 5 and Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak ), and Favorite Pop Song with “Butter,” (along with “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA , “Levitating” by Dua Lipa , “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo , and “Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande ). They won all three categories.
Earlier this year , BTS recruited rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a cross-genre collaboration on “Butter,” releasing a remixed version of one of the group’s biggest songs in August. “Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a tweet at that time, adding a few butter emojis, fire emojis and crying face emojis to hype the remix. When she finally met BTS in New York City last month , Megan Thee Stallion hinted that she wasn’t done working with the K-pop artists: “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it's gonna be happening.”
