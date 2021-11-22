ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Linx Technologies Launches Rugged and Compact 450 MHz Cellular LTE Antennas

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinx Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of antennas and connectors, has announced the launch of two new compact whip-style antennas for the growing 450 MHz band cellular equipment market. The ANT-450-RHR-SMA and ANT-450-RHS-SMA antennas provide right-angle and straight antenna...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

What is next in cellular IoT?

Jörg Köpp, of Rohde & Schwarz, provides an overview of the latest 3GPP standardisation from 5G NR Light to NB-IoT over satellite. Recently the cellular IoT (C-IoT) ecosystem, and especially the 3GPP standardisation, has focused on enabling the massive machine type communication (mMTC) market for applications such as water metering, cow monitoring, smart parking or asset tracking. The base technologies narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) (Cat-NB1/2) and enhanced machine type communication (eMTC) (Cat-M) were developed in Rel. 13/14, with dedicated features for very low power consumption (extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), power supply module (PSM)) and coverage enhancements (CE modes). In the meantime, around 140 mobile operators around the world have deployed LTE M or NB-IoT networks, and GSA (Global mobile Suppliers Association) has counted more than 500 devices supporting either Cat-M1, Cat-NB1 or Cat-NB2.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

DeFi Technologies to Launch Solana Nodes to participate in Network Governance and Staking

DeFi Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “DeFi Technologies“) (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it will deploy Solana nodes as a part of its DeFi Infrastructure & Governance business line. DeFi Technologies will contribute...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Microban Launches New Range of Antiviral Technologies

Microban technology can be incorporated into various materials during manufacturing to provide inherent, enduring protection from microbes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

SLS technology drives Sinterit’s new compact 3D printer

Until recently, the high-speed capabilities of SLS (selective laser sintering) technology could only be had by buying a large industrial-grade 3D printer. Sinterit, a Polish supplier of 3D printers and additive manufacturing peripherals, says that has changed with the introduction of its Lisa X. The compact printer of thermoplastic parts...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mhz#Lte#Antennas#Lte M#Nb Iot#Rhr#Linx Technologies
everythingrf.com

COMSovereign Develops Reconfigurable Antenna Technology that Supports Full-Duplex Communications

COMSovereign Holding, a US-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, has announced that its completed Over-The-Air (OTA) testing of its breakthrough Lextrum In-Band Full Duplex (IBFD) self-interference cancellation technology. As a result of the completed testing, the Company is now introducing ASTARA (Adaptive Simultaneous Transmit and Receive Antenna), a standalone, electronically reconfigurable antenna technology specifically designed for self-interference cancellation applications. The new antenna system can enable some wireless network operators to quickly benefit from Lextrum's IBFD technology with up to a 100 % increase in simultaneous bandwidth.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Dyson launches VR technology for customers to try products at home

Dyson has unveiled the latest chapter in its fast-expanding direct-to-consumer retail approach, introducing advanced virtual reality technology to enable its customers to experience and test Dyson technology hands-on from their own homes using a VR headset. Users are able to examine virtual versions of the companies hair Corrale straighteners, Supersonic...
RETAIL
aithority.com

HUBER+SUHNER Launches Rail Antenna That Boosts 4G And 5G Connectivity

New antenna from HUBER+SUHNER has been launched to improve rail connectivity through the use of advanced dual polarisation antenna technology. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin Has No Intrinsic Value”. Then What Gives Bitcoin Value?. Designed to support potential 4G and 5G high data throughput over the train-to-ground connection, the SENCITY® Rail...
TRAFFIC
everythingrf.com

New u-blox GNSS Module Supports both Untethered and Automotive Dead Reckoning Technology

U-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced the NEO-M9V global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver. This is the first u-blox positioning receiver to offer both untethered dead reckoning (UDR) and automotive dead reckoning (ADR) and is a perfect fit for fleet management and micro-mobility applications that require reliable meter-level positioning accuracy even in challenging GNSS signal environments such as urban canyons.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
everythingrf.com

ADRF and Anterix Collaborate to Accelerate Private LTE Solutions for the Utility Sector

Advanced RF Technologies, the largest pure-play in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) provider for public safety and commercial radio frequencies, has announced that it has joined the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program to help expand the landscape of 900 MHz LTE solutions and services for the U.S electric grid. ADRF will initially be collaborating with Anterix with its flagship ADXV DAS for in-building wireless connectivity.
TECHNOLOGY
College Media Network

College of Technology to launch AI Retail Lab

A new Artificial Intelligence Retail Innovation Lab is launching at the UH College of Technology, with hopes of using advanced technology to facilitate all types of shopping experiences and other creative real-world applications. While the lab is currently still in production, professor of practice and AI Retail Innovation Lab leader...
RETAIL
everythingrf.com

Sumitomo Electric Introduces High-Power GaN Devices for X-Band Radar Applications

Sumitomo Electric Industries and its Group company Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations USA, a leading provider of advanced radiofrequency (RF), wireless and optical communications solutions, introduced Sumitomo Electric’s line of high-power gallium nitride (GaN) products for X-Band radar applications for Ground based and shipborne radars. Next-generation X-Band radars face significant size,...
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

6G technology is expected to launch in India by 2023-24

Communications Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw , has reportedly revealed that India is working on an indigenously created 6G technology with the goal of launching it by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Vaishnaw stated that scientists and engineers working on the technology had already been granted the necessary approvals during an event.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Need to weigh yourself? ‘Empathic technology’ may soon let you do it on a rug

The modern smart home operates on accessories. You set up an air purifier for cleaner airor you wear a Fitbit to track your heart rate and other vital statistics. Imagine if that wasn’t necessary. Imagine, for a moment, that your rug could tell you your weight, your BMI, and more. Imagine if your window automatically filtered the air and also blocked out noise, resulting in a quieter home.
ELECTRONICS
everythingrf.com

Southwest Antennas Introduces New Antenna for Iridium & GPS L1 Frequency Bands

Southwest Antennas has announced the release of its first antenna for the Iridium worldwide satellite communication and location service network. It is designed to provide accurate timing and location services for Iridium or GPS receivers, manpack radios, hand-held tactical radio systems, and other small form factor radio systems. The Southwest...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

FactSet Launches Dedicated Content Offering for the Technology, Media, and Telecom Sector

Launch furthers FactSet’s “deep sector” strategy and brings leading TMT data to investment professionals. FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, announced the launch of its Technology, Media, and Telecoms (TMT) content offering. This launch furthers the Company’s strategy to bring more industry-specific, or “deep sector,” data to clients alongside analytic tools to drive improved access and workflow efficiency.
BUSINESS
everythingrf.com

Digi-Key Partners with Seeed Studio to Provide the First Private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box Solution

Digi-Key Electronics, a leading electronic components distributor, has partnered with. and Machinechat to launch the industry's first private LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network)-in-a-Box solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). "Digi-Key is proud to be the exclusive global source for these turnkey, industry-first LoRaWAN solutions," said Robbie Paul, director...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Kent launches Alps+ UV air purifier with LED technology in India

As several parts of northern India grapple with fog and pollution, we have seen both a spike in demand for air purifiers and a spate of product launches to keep pace. Falling air quality indices (AQI) and fears of a renewed lockdown is just the sort of scenario that companies were waiting to cash in on. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kent, which has brought the Alps+ UV air purifier to the market.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Developing a liquid radio antenna

Solid, metal antennae have been the standard in a wide range of technologies for decades, including a wide variety of radio communications and scanning such as radar. However, research into the concept of liquid antennae was discussed in the 1990s. A liquid antenna would comprise a lightweight and perhaps collapsible container that could be erected into the appropriate shape and filled with a suitable liquid. Water, saltwater, ionic liquids, and other substances have been investigated over the years.
SCIENCE
everythingrf.com

BAE Systems Wins DARPA Contract to Advance Quantum Technology for Military Antennas

BAE Systems has been awarded multiple development contracts from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to advance quantum technology and revolutionize radio frequency (RF) sensing by breaking constraints to antenna designs that have persisted for more than a century. Leveraging quantum sensing can reduce size, and increase sensitivity and accessible bandwidth by several orders of magnitude.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy