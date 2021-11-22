Linx Technologies Launches Rugged and Compact 450 MHz Cellular LTE Antennas

Jörg Köpp, of Rohde & Schwarz, provides an overview of the latest 3GPP standardisation from 5G NR Light to NB-IoT over satellite. Recently the cellular IoT (C-IoT) ecosystem, and especially the 3GPP standardisation, has focused on enabling the massive machine type communication (mMTC) market for applications such as water metering, cow monitoring, smart parking or asset tracking. The base technologies narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) (Cat-NB1/2) and enhanced machine type communication (eMTC) (Cat-M) were developed in Rel. 13/14, with dedicated features for very low power consumption (extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), power supply module (PSM)) and coverage enhancements (CE modes). In the meantime, around 140 mobile operators around the world have deployed LTE M or NB-IoT networks, and GSA (Global mobile Suppliers Association) has counted more than 500 devices supporting either Cat-M1, Cat-NB1 or Cat-NB2.

