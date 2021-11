FRANCONIA, Pa. (CBS) — Some customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening after a tractor-trailer went off the road and hit poles. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Schoolhouse Road, near the Northeast Extension. Authorities say the driver was injured, although we do not know how seriously. There is no word on what caused the driver to crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO