(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning lows are in the lower 20s region-wide. We are seeing a few high-level clouds to start off. The rest of the day we will be seeing increased cloud cover. A low chance of a sprinkle or two is possible this afternoon however, given the level of dry air in the upper levels, most of this may dissipate before it hits the ground. Some sleet could be possible as well as the clipper will pass through this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO