China

China, ASEAN establish comprehensive strategic partnership

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], November 22 (ANI): China and ASEAN on Monday upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. At the special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue...

