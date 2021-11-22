ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha Christmas parade: what we know so far

By Maya Yang and agencies
 6 days ago
A red SUV driving past parade marchers Photograph: Jesus Ochoa via Spectee

A vehicle ploughed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin , on Sunday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • A red sports utility vehicle (SUV) drove at speed into marchers at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, about 20 miles (32km) west of Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

  • Eyewitnesses estimated the car was travelling at about 40mph (64km/h) when it struck the crowds.

  • Waukesha authorities have confirmed at least five people have died and more than 40 people were injured.

Map of parade route

  • Authorities have identified Darrell E Brooks, a 39-year old man, as the suspect.

  • Brooks was in custody and has been charged with five counts of intentional first-degree homicide.

  • The victims have been identified as: Tamara Durant and Jane Coolidge, both 52; Leanna Owens, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm Hospel, 82.

  • Eleven adults and 12 children have been taken to hospital.

  • The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said it had received 15 patients from the parade and no reported fatalities as of 8pm Sunday.

  • At least 10 children remain in intensive care, with injuries ranging from broken bones to serious head wounds

  • The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that some of its members were among the dead. The organization, which describes itself as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routine for summer and winter parades”, wrote: “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy.”

  • The police department said on Monday morning the toll of dead and injured could rise.

  • Police confirmed an officer fired his gun in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

  • Daniel Thompson, police chief of Waukesha said he is confident Brooks “acted alone” and that “there is no evidence that this is a terrorist incident”.

  • Investigators told news outlets they were questioning Brooks about an earlier crime, which one described as an argument involving a knife. The official cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages.

  • Governor Tony Evers and his wife expressed his condolences to the victims, writing that they were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act” and praising first responders and bystanders.

  • In Washington, Joe Biden was being kept up to date on developments.

  • The parade, held every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, the 58th, had the theme of “comfort and joy”.

  • A vigil has been planned for Monday evening.

