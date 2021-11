There’s a lot of problems plaguing the Vancouver Canucks right now, but there’s one issue on the ice that clearly stands above the rest: the penalty kill. The Canucks’ success rate shorthanded currently sits at 62.3%, on pace to finish with the worst penalty kill in NHL history since the stat began being tracked in 1977-78. They sit a full 3% behind the second to last Winnipeg Jets, which may not sound like much but it’s not easy ground to make up without some absolute shutdown games.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO