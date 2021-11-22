SHIB slips in coinbase volume rankings after topping the List for 2 weeks

AVAX token shows an impressive rally, boasting a 3,000% increase in price to date. Avalanche (AVAX) overtook Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to become the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, with an all-time high market cap of $31.5B, which briefly made it more valuable than Pinterest and Southwest Airlines. DOGE and SHIB are not far behind and have market caps of $29B and $24B, respectively. Ava Labs, who are behind the AVAX token, recently partnered with Deloitte to construct disaster relief platforms, resulting in bullish sentiments regarding the AVAX token. The nature of the partnership is that the speed, security, and accuracy of Federal Emergency Management Agency funding will be improved using the Avalanche blockchain. The blockchain will allow claims in the event of disasters to be processed efficiently.
