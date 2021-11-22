ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SHIB slips in coinbase volume rankings after topping the List for 2 weeks

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith speculative frenzy in SHIB cooling, market focus may shift back to top cryptocurrencies. Recent speculative excesses in meme token shiba inu (SHIB), which raised concerns about the broader market health, appear to be cooling, Coinbase’s volume breakdown for the week ended Nov. 19 shows. SHIB accounted for 6.72%...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 3.08% to $0.2066 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.43% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 2.2% and 3.31% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. In the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 28.78%, while in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several Bitcoin-related and Ethereum-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher amid a Subday increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading about 5.4%...
STOCKS
investing.com

SHIB flips CRO, Ranks as the 12th Biggest Crypto by Market Cap in the World

SHIB flips CRO, Ranks as the 12th Biggest Crypto by Market Cap in the World. Shiba Inu (SHI) has dethroned Crypto.com’s CRO in market cap. SHIB is now the 12th biggest crypto in the world. The Shiba Army believes that SHIB will flip Dogecoin and Avalanche next. Self-acclaimed Dogecoin killer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Slips To 3rd Spot In Coinbase Volume Rankings As 'Retail Meme Coin Mania Cools Offs;' These Are The 2 Cryptos Outdoing it

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) volumes on its platform are declining as the “retail meme coin mania cools off.”. What Happened: SHIB has fallen to the third position in terms of volumes and accounts for 6.72% of total turnover for Coinbase, reported CoinDesk citing a weekly email dated Nov.19 from the cryptocurrency trading platform operator.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coinbase Institutional#Btc#Dot#Polygon#Matic#Chainlink
beincrypto.com

Avalanche (AVAX) Overtakes DOGE & SHIB to Break Into Top Ten Rankings

AVAX token shows an impressive rally, boasting a 3,000% increase in price to date. Avalanche (AVAX) overtook Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to become the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, with an all-time high market cap of $31.5B, which briefly made it more valuable than Pinterest and Southwest Airlines. DOGE and SHIB are not far behind and have market caps of $29B and $24B, respectively. Ava Labs, who are behind the AVAX token, recently partnered with Deloitte to construct disaster relief platforms, resulting in bullish sentiments regarding the AVAX token. The nature of the partnership is that the speed, security, and accuracy of Federal Emergency Management Agency funding will be improved using the Avalanche blockchain. The blockchain will allow claims in the event of disasters to be processed efficiently.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Play-To-Earn Altcoin Built on Ethereum Soars 309% After Coinbase Listing

A gaming altcoin built on top of the Ethereum network has witnessed a practically non-stop parabolic rise after its addition on the leading US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase added Gala (GALA) to its professional trading platform early last week and subsequently rolled out support for the altcoin on its retail trading platform on Wednesday.
MARKETS
investing.com

SHIB Ranks at Top 11 With $4B Volume over the Past 24-Hours

SHIB Ranks at Top 11 With $4B Volume over the Past 24-Hours. The popular meme-based altcoin SHIB got $4.02 billion in volume in the past 24-hours. Shiba Inu took number one place for the most valuable coins of the year. SHIB made its way to becoming the biggest ERC-20 token...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Voyager Token skyrockets 70% as VGX secures Coinbase listing

Coinbase recently revealed that the Voyager token will be supported on the exchange. Trading will begin on November 18 on Coinbase if liquidity conditions are met. VGX price soared 70% on November 17 following the announcement, eyes $5 next. Coinbase Pro has announced that it will support the trading of...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Shiba Inu & Bitcoin – American Wrap 29 November

Ethereum breaks out of bullish pennant, targets new all-time high at $5,000. Ethereum (ETH) looks to be back on track to new highs, following Friday’s speed bump as global markets pushed all risk assets to the downside. Over the weekend, investors reassessed the situation and bought the dip in several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. Expect a quick retake of the uptrend, brushing off Friday’s correction, and look for new all-time highs by the end of this week.
MARKETS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Soar in 2022

This year was not the kindest to some high-flying tech stocks. Despite making critical gains in its business, Pinterest stock declined. Lemonade dropped after its IPO hype faded and the Texas freeze temporarily damaged its business. The stock market has been performing amazingly well in 2021. The SPDR S&P 500...
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Tesla shares slip after heavy week of losses

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc’s shares slipped in premarket trading on Monday, adding to a heavy week of losses after CEO Elon Musk offloaded a combined $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric-car maker. Shares in the company, which lost some $187 billion in market value over the past week,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089

Shiba Inu price saw a retest of the November low on Friday. SHIB price has calmed down as the markets reassess the situation with the new Covid variant, with risk on today. Expect SHIB to pick up speed as more tailwinds return to the markets. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy