EUR/USD: Vulnerable to downside risks to Euro Area activity – Goldman Sachs

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Analysts at Goldman Sachs cut their forecasts for EUR/USD, now seen at 1.1400 and 1.1600 over the next three and six months respectively. "Unless the upcoming preliminary PMIs show significant upside surprises.". "We would expect markets to remain focused on downside risks to Euro Area activity. ". "We are...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Three reasons why the pound seems vulnerable to covid variant news – ING

EUR/GBP is about 1% off its lows. Economists at ING expect the pair to move between 0.84-0.85 as the pound seems vulnerable to Omicron, the covid new variant. “GBP seems to be vulnerable to covid variant news because: i) UK proficiency with gene sequencing means that the UK is more likely to spot and report new outbreaks in the community; ii) FTSE equity benchmarks are heavily-weighted to the miners and gets hit with commodities on demand shocks and iii) Bank of England tightening had been providing support for GBP, and the 16 December BoE decision looks to be even more in the balance/swinging to no change now.”
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD to drop substantially to 0.66 by June 2022 – Westpac

Economists at Westpac have upgraded their US dollar outlook to reflect recent data surprises, which in turn should bring forward Fed rate hikes to mid-2022 and boost the USD. NZD/USD should weaken as a result. “With a strengthening in the outlooks for US inflation and monetary policy, and the RBNZ...
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY to enjoy upside momentum as 112.85/73 support holds – Commerzbank

“While the 55-DMA and the current November low at 112.85/73 hold overall upside pressure should remain in play. Further down sits the 111.66 July high.”. “Above 115.51/60 is the 117.56 level, the 1998-2021 resistance line and 119.41, the downtrend from 1975.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to climb toward 1.3400 on a break above 1.3360

“On Monday, the junior UK health minister Edward Argar said that they don't expect rules to be tightened further in the next three weeks.”. “GBP/USD is facing static resistance at 1.3360. In case a four-hour candle closes above that level, buyers could target 1.3400 (psychological level, 50-period SMA on the four-hour chart) and 1.3430 (100-period SMA).”
DailyFx

Euro Rise Likely Temporary, USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell Risk

Euro Rise Amid Positioning Squeeze Likely Temporary. USD to Reassert Dominance But Watch for Powell’s Testimony. Euro Rise Amid Positioning Squeeze Likely Temporary. EUR: Quite the move in Friday’s holiday-thinned session with the Euro enjoying a brief reprieve as shorts were unwound on the back of renewed Covid concerns. The move was also akin to March 2020, where the Euro tracked rate differentials higher before the liquidity squeeze prompted inflows in the USD. Now for those wondering why the Euro rose on Friday against the USD, despite significant risk-off, here are a few reasons;
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Brexit and new covid variant to weigh on the pound – Rabobank

Investors are not convinced about the upside potential for the pound, in the opinion of economists at Rabobank. Therefore, they retain their year-end EUR/GBP 0.85 target. “we expect that downside potential for EUR/GBP to be limited even on the announcement of a December rate hike from the BoE.”. Information on...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Defending 1.3250 can result in a rebound – SocGen

The GBP/USD pair stays in a consolidation phase above 1.3300 to start the week. While the 1.3250 level holds, the cable may be set to stage a rebound, according to economists at Société Générale. “GBP/USD has approached the support of 1.3250 representing weekly Ichimoku cloud. Holding above this, a rebound...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Has Explosive Friday

The euro rallied significantly on Friday, breaking above the 1.13 level. The market has seen a significant amount of momentum, but I still believe it is only a matter of time before we find sellers, especially if we get near the 1.14 level. That being said though, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior, but if we break above the 1.14 handle, then we could open up a move towards the 50-day EMA. One thing is for sure: this is a “shot across the bow” for the greenback.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to extend its decline as widespread lockdowns in Europe loom – Scotiabank

EUR/USD is underperforming its major peers on Monday as selling emerges above 1.13. Economists at Scotiabank expect the world’s most popular currency pair to continue losing bullish momentum. “The longer-run EUR picture remains negative and the currency’s failure to hold above 1.13 is an initial suggestion that the EUR downtrend...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Omicron concerns limit recovery and keep the downside at risk

Recovery attempts from new 2021 low (1.3278), posted after Omicron shock last Friday, were so far limited and unable break above Friday’s high (1.3362). Risk-sensitive pound remains influenced by fears of the impact of new coronavirus variant, keeping the downside at risk, as daily techs remain in bearish configuration, but sideways-moving momentum studies suggest the action may hold in extended consolidation before larger bears resume.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: Weekly close below 0.7106 to exacerbate the downfall – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD is so far holding major support at the 0.7106 low. Nevertheless, economists at Credit Suisse stay biased towards a closing breakdown to confirm a major long-term top. AUD/USD is very close to confirming a major top below 0.7106. “Weekly MACD has seen a confirmed negative cross, which further exacerbates...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD seen challenging 0.7105 near term – UOB

Extra losses in AUD/USD could re-visit the 0.7105 level in the short-term horizon, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to weaken last Friday but we were of the view that ‘any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7140’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectations as AUD plummeted to 0.7113 before rebounding. The combination of oversold conditions and waning momentum indicates that AUD has likely moved into a consolidation phase. In other words, AUD is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 0.7115 and 0.7160.”
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers align around the 1.1300 psychological level

Concerns about the Omicron covid variant weigh on market sentiment. German inflation peaked at 6% YoY in November, according to preliminary estimates. EUR/USD has lost bullish strength and may soon resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally lower on Monday around the 1.1280 price level after hitting an intraday...
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY bounces off multi-month lows near 127.50

EUR/JPY bottomed out near 127.50 on Monday. The dollar regains ground and puts the cross under pressure. Fed’s Chair J.Powell speaks later in the NA session. The recovery in the greenback keeps the euro under pressure and dragged EUR/JPY to fresh 9-month lows near 127.50 at the beginning of the week.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Significant correction unfolds

On a break of 0.71, other hand, then bears would be expected to pile in towards 0.7030 weekly structure. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
investing.com

EUR/USD Under Pressure

On hold just above 1.1186 low Wednesday, lowest since 1.1185 July 2020. A decisive break below 1.1180-90, double bottom bearish. 1.1100 in spec sights, 1.1101 low June 2020, March 2020 nadir 1.0636. Indecisive ECB, COVID spread in Europe among negatives overhanging EUR. Lowest since 128.57 Monday, spike low last Friday...
