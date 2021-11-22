ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

'Keeping The Christmas Magic,' Annual Fort Worth Parade Of Lights ‘Making Spirits Bright’ Too

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, the Parade of Lights took place...

Morganton News Herald

Annual Christmas lights display opens

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will light up again this year in shining holiday splendor. The trail’s annual Christmas lights display opened Tuesday and features more than 100,000 LED bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes displayed throughout the outdoor museum. All of the scenes relate to the history of the Waldensian people, but the most important thing is that the displays are focused on Jesus, according to Trail of Faith founder and president, former NC Sen. Jim Jacumin.
VALDESE, NC
5 On Your Side

Get into the Christmas spirit with these 12 holiday light displays

ST. LOUIS — Now that Thanksgiving is over, and you've had your fill of the turkey and pumpkin pie, it's time to start getting into the Christmas spirit. If your favorite way to get into the spirit is taking in some world-class light displays, you're in luck. From the Missouri Botanical Garden to World Wide Technology Raceway, there are plenty of great options on both sides of the river in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Daily Record

32nd Annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade of Lights slated for Dec. 4

The 32nd annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at historic downtown Cañon City. Holiday-themed floats will proceed from 4th to 10th streets. Judged categories for the parade include Community Division and Youth Division. To sign up, visit Canon City Chamber of Commerce, located 424 Main St. to pick up an application or call (719)275-2331 for more information. Parade entries must be received before 4 p.m. on Nov. 24.
CAÑON CITY, CO
Focus Daily News

Make Magical Memories At Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas, the whimsical and heartfelt Christmas light maze and village, returns to Dallas on Nov. 26. This year’s extravaganza features The Great Search, the first in a series of five fascinating adventures. Guests embark on a quest within the mystical forest of millions of twinkling lights. They encounter a world of wondrous art installations as they journey to save Christmas.
DALLAS, TX
Killeen Daily Herald

Killeen announces annual Christmas parade

The 58th annual Christmas parade in downtown Killeen will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, the city announced Wednesday. Those wishing to participate must register by Nov. 30. The parade theme is, “On Ice,” and participants are encouraged to incorporate it in their displays. The parade will feature Santa Claus on...
KILLEEN, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

New hours and a 200,000-light holiday show at this Fort Worth-area Christmas landmark

Hey, Bud! We’re driving up. Is Campo Verde lit up again for Christmas?. Yes, but be alert: The 200,000-light Campo Verde is open only Wednesdays through Sundays right now, partly due to shortages. Go early — it opens at 11 a.m. — and stick to simple stuff like burgers, tacos or (my pick) tortilla soup. Always order sopaipillas. It’s at 2918 W. Pioneer Parkway (Spur 303), a half-mile west of Bowen Road between Fort Worth and Arlington.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Christmas Tree Arrives at Sundance Plaza

Sundance Square in Fort Worth had a little more hustle and bustle than a usual Wednesday morning. Just before 9:30, a flatbed truck carting Fort Worth's Christmas tree rolled into Sundance Plaza. "It's massive," Krystal Wilson said. Wilson and her friend Hannah Magan were visiting from North Carolina. "We're trying...
FORT WORTH, TX
Festival
Cumberland County Sentinel

29th Annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade

Online: shippensburg.chambermaster.com/events/details/29th-annual-shippensburg-christmas-parade-7403. Details: This year's theme is Toyland 2021 - The New Beginning. The parade procession will begin on N. Fayette St. to King Street and continue north for several blocks to disperse onto Prince Street.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Valley Breeze

Local holiday events help make spirits bright

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, local holiday events are starting to pop up in all of our communities. Festivities are still in various stages of planning, so here are a few to get you in the spirit, with more to come. Be sure to also check out our upcoming...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Parade

Hallmark Fav Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks Unite in Holiday Light Fight-Inspired Making Spirits Bright

As you recover from eating too much turkey and copious amounts of side dishes you might think, “It’s too cold to put up the lights this weekend” or “I really don’t want to move from this comfy spot on the couch,” why not watch a movie about Christmas lights and decorations instead? Learn more about Making Spirits Bright premiering this weekend on Hallmark Channel.
MOVIES
Kilgore News Herald

Danville Farms keeps Kilgore in the Christmas spirit

With a hot cup of cocoa and an eye full of care, excited tree hunters search for the best Christmas trees at a Kilgore farm. Danville Farms is located at 2000 Danville Road and has been providing locals with fresh-cut Douglas firs and Virginia pine trees to make their Christmas holidays complete since 1986. Danville Farms was established by James and Mary Robinson in 1982.
KILGORE, TX

