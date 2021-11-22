'Keeping The Christmas Magic,' Annual Fort Worth Parade Of Lights ‘Making Spirits Bright’ Too

VALDESE — The Waldensian Trail of Faith in Valdese will light up again this year in shining holiday splendor. The trail’s annual Christmas lights display opened Tuesday and features more than 100,000 LED bulbs fashioned into favorite Christmas scenes displayed throughout the outdoor museum. All of the scenes relate to the history of the Waldensian people, but the most important thing is that the displays are focused on Jesus, according to Trail of Faith founder and president, former NC Sen. Jim Jacumin.
