ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Black Friday deals starting early in Acadiana

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFWPT_0d3baTSw00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Black Friday is starting early, which means carts will be filled with merchandise as people are starting their Christmas list shopping and looking for special deals.

“We are Black Friday shopping. We heard that we were supposed to come early because it’s not going to be like it was before. So we got a good head start,” said Angie Kling.

Stores like KOHL’S and Academy Sports and Outdoors are starting their Black Friday sales early.

“We actually have our hot deals starting today. We have a lot of buy-one-get-one half off,” said Nicci Anderson, Soft Lines Manager, Academy Sports, and Outdoors.

Many of the deals will drop on Black Friday. Some of those hot deals are treadmills and a lot of sales from cooking items, games, and apparel.

“It’s regularly $1299 for $649 that’s a really good deal,” mentioned Anderson about the treadmills.

“It goes up to 50% off fun-on-wheels which are bikes, scooters, rollerblades, hoverboards,” added Anderson.

On Black Friday Academy Sports and Outdoors will be open from 5 A.M. until 11 P.M. There is also online shopping available with the Black Friday deals.

“For my grandbabies, I just try to see if it’s something they like to ride on. Bicycles or other little kinds of big cars they enjoy doing that. Whatever deals I can get for that, that’s what I’m looking for,” said Sharon Washington.

For many shoppers, it is nice for things to feel normal again.

“It’s a little bit different this year but we’re excited to get back into some normal things again,” said Kling.

“It’s just nice to be able to shop without covering your face,” added Kling’s mother.

So get your alarm clocks ready because Black Friday is beginning and you don’t want to miss out on special deals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Acadiana Eats- The Cajun Table

Today on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at The Cajun Table in Lafayette. Items featured on Acadiana Eats– Queso Burger & Boiled Crawfish Address– 4510 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite C & D, Lafayette, LA 70508 Phone Number– (337) 806-9565 Social Media– Facebook & Instagram Website– The Cajun Table Don’t forget […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Ready for holiday shopping? Check out these Thanksgiving 2021 deals now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re able to get a minute away from your family and the Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to check out the early Black Friday deals. Stores are rolling out sales earlier this year, and with possible shopping delays, it’s a great idea to get a jump […]
SHOPPING
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy