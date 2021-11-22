Saturday Night Live Comedian and Writer Peter Aykroyd Dead at 66
Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live comedian and writer and brother of actor Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was 66. Peter's death was announced during Saturday's episode of the sketch comedy show, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star...
Tom Hanks gave a heartbreaking farewell to his late “Bosom Buddies” co-star and longtime pal Peter Scolari. The Oscar winner, 65, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where he remembered his friend, who passed away last month after a two-year battle with cancer. A clip from a 1981 episode first rolled...
Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his beloved pal. On Tuesday, the actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and opened up about his late "Bosom Buddies" co-star Peter Scolari. The NBC sitcom, which aired from 1980 until 1982, followed the misadventures of two men who disguise themselves as women so they can live in the very affordable, but female-only Susan B. Anthony Hotel. While the series only lasted for two seasons, it led to a real-life lasting friendship between the two stars.
Total pro! Pete Davidson waited to ask Kim Kardashian to “hang out” until after they were finished filming her October episode of Saturday Night Live. “He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”
Dan Aykroyd revealed he extracted the idea for the first “Ghostbusters” movie from a dentist who studied the paranormal. The comic actor revisited the roots of the 1984 horror comedy on “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote the new “Ghostbusters: Aftermath.” (Watch the video above.) As he and co-stars Ernie...
Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time.
Alec Baldwin holds the record for hosting the most SNL episodes, not including all the times he popped in to play Donald Trump. Baldwin broke the 15-time marker left by Steve Martin in 2011 when the Father of the Bride funnyman was on hand to jokingly demand a drug test. One of Baldwin's hosting highlights is his appearance in the "Schweddy Balls" sketch. Though, he has since earned both praise and ire — including from Trump himself — over his ongoing impression of the sitting president.
For many of us, we’re on to night two of Thanksgiving leftovers. But will Saturday Night Live serve up something new? Or should SNL fans expect another helping of old material?. We last saw SNL back on November 20. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu...
East Coast comedian and actor Tim Kazurinky was in his early 30s when his life changed forever after his work in Improv swung open the doors to a career as a writer and character on "Saturday Night Live" alongside comic greats like John Belushi, Joe Piscopo and even Eddie Murphy.
NEW YORK - Episode 4. Season 47. "Chloe, you've got to play it to camera." Fifty-three minutes to showtime. "James, can we get you up in the seat?" You can't see Lorne Michaels behind the army of cast and crew, but you can hear him, buffing the show in the free fall between dress rehearsal and air. Studio 8H, his claustrophobic kingdom, is all wires and wigs and wheels and lumber, craftsmanship and ego, raw nerves and unresolved daddy issues. The actor Oscar Isaac, a surprise guest, is tucked with his script in a cubby near the prosthetics room, with its small pile of Biden flesh. Scooching through the tight hallway is Donna Richards, dresser for the hosts, who's been with the show 28 seasons. "He doesn't miss a trick," she says of the "most loyal boss." Around a few corners is Wally Feresten, the cue-card guy of 32 seasons, with last-minute edits to the cold-open sketch and a damp, stamp-size sponge hanging from his glasses. "I can't lick my finger," he says, tapping the sponge. "Lorne forbids it."
Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
Earlier this month, comedian Jerry Seinfeld sat down with SmartLess podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett to chat about comedy, cars, and his love of baseball. In the process, though, he shared two major pieces of news — and we have a feeling Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee fans won’t be too thrilled about one of them.
When Natasha Rothwell reflects on her time working on Saturday Night Live, the Emmy nominee now realizes she "didn't feel seen." "I didn't want folks to think I got in to satisfy a requirement," she told the Los Angeles Times of her 2014–2015 tenure writing for NBC's long-running sketch comedy show. "I wanted to show that I belonged. I wanted to be at the table at SNL and I wanted them to think, 'F---, she's funny. I like what she has to say. And I see her and, oh, that joke is great.' That's a lot to carry."
Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney is taking the morning shift with Netflix‘s forthcoming comedy series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. The series from creators Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones is a new adult animated and live-action hybrid that celebrates everything that is ’80s and ’90s television. Along with announcing the series, Netflix also unveiled first looks with a piece of key art and images featuring Mooney.
"Happy Days" star Gavan O'Herlihy has died. He was 70. O'Herlihy's agent confirmed on Thursday that he passed away on Sept. 15 in England. "He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television, and theatre," Emptage said in a statement to People. "Gavan was admired...
Singer Tiffany, who was best known for her hits in the ‘80s, recently cusses out a crowd of people during a performance. She was putting on a show in Melbourne, FL when she lost her cool with a crowd during an “awkward” performance of her song “I Think We’re Alone Now.”
