A late afternoon slump leaves major US indexes mostly lower

yourcentralvalley.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA late drop robbed the S&P 500 of another record high on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes mostly lower after being up for much of the day. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% lower. It was up as much as 1% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wait and see

WAIT AND SEE (1110 GMT) With European stock markets up about 1% as we move towards midday trading, it appears that Friday's omicron scare has been somewhat digested. The direction of travel from here couldn't be murkier though and analysts are warning that we just need to wait for hard facts and see how dangerous that new variant really is.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Philippine stocks tumble as regional markets wobble on Omicron fears

BENGALURU (Nov 29): Philippine shares tumbled on Monday (Nov 29), while the Thai baht eased, as financial markets were on edge on concerns the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could derail a nascent reopening of economies around the world. Manila stocks dived 3.8% at the open to seven-week lows,...
STOCKS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Late Afternoon#Interest Rates#Indexes#The Federal Reserve#Ap#Treasury#Bank Of America#Fed
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 230 points, Nasdaq rallies nearly 2% Monday, as stock market recovers a portion of Friday's omicron-led selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday staged a partial recovery from Friday's omicron-related selloff to end higher, as President Joe Biden told Americans the fight against the omicron variant of coronavirus won't involve "shutdowns or lockdowns." The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.7% to 35,136, the S&P 500 index ended with a 1.3% gain to 4,655, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.9% to 15,782; but large-capitalization stocks powered the rise of the index, with the Nasdaq-100 index climbing 2.3%. All closing levels are on a preliminary basisd. In corporate news, Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey on Monday announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the social-media platform effective immediately and would be succeeded by the company's chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Dorsey also is the CEO of payment processor Square Inc. . Shares of Twitter ended down 2.7% while Square's shares gained 0.4%. Dorsey is seen as a big fan of digital currencies such as bitcoin . In economic news, pending home sales rose 7.5% in October, compared with September, the National Association of Realtors reported Monday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.7% increase for pending home sales in October.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Salesforce stock rallies to snap longest losing streak in 21 months a day before earnings report

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. charged up 4.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gainers, a day before the customer relationship management software company reports fiscal third-quarter results. The stock's $13.09 price gain was adding about 86 points to the Dow's price, while the Dow jumped 281 points, or 0.8%. The stock's rally puts it on track to snap a six-session losing streak, which has been the longest such streak since the six-day stretch that ended Feb. 28, 2020. The stock had shed 7.7% during the latest losing streak. Salesforce is scheduled to report results for the quarter through October after Tuesday's closing bell, with the average analyst estimates for earnings per share of 92 cents and revenue of $6.80 billion, according to FactSet. The company has beat EPS and revenue expectations for at least the past 20 quarters, but the stock has gained the after earnings were reported 11 times after those past 20 earnings reports. The stock has rallied 11.5% over the past three months while the Dow has slipped 0.8%.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS STOXX eyes best day since mid-October

Nov 29 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STOXX EYES BEST DAY SINCE MID-OCTOBER (0853 GMT) Investors look to have taken the view that downside attached to the Omicron variant has...
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.37% to $45.59 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.10 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.63% to $3,561.57 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Amazon.com Inc. closed $211.51 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.11% to $336.63 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Microsoft Corp. closed $13.04 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.47% to $338.03 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $46.30 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) jumped 11.80% to $368.51 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.88% to 15,782.83 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.68% to 35,135.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $128.98 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

