Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

TRACY (CBS13) — Bullets flew and hit a family’s car as they were leaving the West Valley Mall in Tracy. All five people inside escaped unharmed. The driver is an expectant mother. Now, the family is seeking the public’s help tracking down the suspects. Makayla Johnson showed the shattered glass and riddled frame of her car after it was hit at least four times by bullets. “So when the drivers came up, they started shooting from the back, they hit this window twice,” Johnson said while showing the damage. “It was really shocking. It was just nerve-racking. Like it was something that I wouldn’t...

TRACY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO