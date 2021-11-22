ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Red SUV speeds through Christmas parade

Beatrice Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 dead, 40-plus injured after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin....

5 killed, more than 40 injured after SUV speeds through Waukesha holiday parade

An SUV plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, leaving at least five people dead and injuring more than 40 people. The incident occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in downtown Waukesha. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and carrying pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee as spectators watched in horror. Police said adults and children were hit in the horrifying scene.
Family’s Car Riddled With Bullets As They Drive Away From Tracy’s West Valley Mall

TRACY (CBS13) — Bullets flew and hit a family’s car as they were leaving the West Valley Mall in Tracy. All five people inside escaped unharmed. The driver is an expectant mother. Now, the family is seeking the public’s help tracking down the suspects. Makayla Johnson showed the shattered glass and riddled frame of her car after it was hit at least four times by bullets. “So when the drivers came up, they started shooting from the back, they hit this window twice,” Johnson said while showing the damage. “It was really shocking. It was just nerve-racking. Like it was something that I wouldn’t...
Man killed mother of three just days after inviting her to live with him after a chance meeting at McDonald’s parking lot

According to the police officials, the 69-year-old man is accused of killing and dismembering a 47-year-old woman. Prosecutors said the suspect invited the victim to live with him after a chance meeting at a McDonald’s parking lot. The suspect is a known drug-user, police said. Investigators say that it remained unclear is if the woman ever made it out of the home alive.
Police: 'Some' killed when SUV plows through Wisconsin Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An SUV sped through barricades and into a parade of Christmas marchers in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, killing multiple people as it hit more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers. Waukesha Police Chief Dan...
