After going to the Elite Eight last season and seeing what Juwan Howard can do as a coach, the Michigan Wolverines were considered to be one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament his coming basketball season. And while it is still early, it is looking questionable for Michigan through the first fives games of the season. That was no more apparent than during Michigan’s blowout loss to Arizona on Sunday night.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO