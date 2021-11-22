MPD investigating armed robbery during shoe sale

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating an armed robbery Sunday morning on the city’s north side.

According to an incident report, the robbery happened in the 2300 block of Independence Lane.

Officials said the victim said he made arrangements with a suspect to sell him shoes, but upon meeting the suspect, the suspect and two others pointed their guns at him and stole the shoes and cash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

