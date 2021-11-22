Community Mourns Death Of Aliah Johnson

The community continues to mourn five members of a family that perished in a blaze that tore through a home on East Second Street Tuesday night. About 150 people gathered for a vigil in front of the home at 46 East Second Street Saturday night to remember Zonia Dinora Rivera Mendoza, 41, her son Carlos Cifredo Peñate Rivera, 24, her daughter Andrea Isamar Gonzalez Rivera, 16, her nephew Douglas Edgardo Rivera Aguirre, 24, and his half-brother, Carlos Alberto Ramos Aguirre, 22. The five family members were trapped inside the third-floor apartment of the four-family home. Five other people, residents of apartments on the first and second floors, managed to escape.
