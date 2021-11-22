Community Mourns Death Of Aliah Johnson

LOWELL (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus. Leonard Robinson, also 22, of Lowell, was charged with murder, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. According to the D.A., Robinson killed Jenkins-Minus in a Lowell home on Thursday. Police were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. to do a wellbeing check on Jenkins-Minus and her two-month-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries. Her baby is safe. Police obtained a search warrant for the Llewelyn Street home and recovered multiple items, including a knife that appeared to be the murder weapon. Robinson will be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

LOWELL, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO