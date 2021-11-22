ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Community Mourns Death Of Aliah Johnson

By 10 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article17-Year-old Aliah Johnson was shot and killed at...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Retired Logan Fire Captain passes away, community mourning

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A community is in mourning after a retired Logan Fire Captain passed away Thursday morning. Captain Brian Holbrook passed away after working for the Logan Fire Department, University of Utah AirMed, and Unified Fire Authority. Cpt. Holbrook was also a paramedic instructor. Officials say Holbrook passed away peacefully in his home, […]
LOGAN, UT
WTRF- 7News

Community mourning the loss of beloved Dr. Don Hofreuter

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- The community is mourning the loss of a beloved doctor. Dr. Don Hofreuter passed away on Sunday at 89-years-old. Dr. Hofreuter’s life is one to go down in the books. He was an amazing man to many. He practiced medicine for decades, eventually becoming the administrator of Wheeling Hospital. Those close […]
WHEELING, WV
riverheadlocal

Community comes together to mourn fire victims and support their family

The community continues to mourn five members of a family that perished in a blaze that tore through a home on East Second Street Tuesday night. About 150 people gathered for a vigil in front of the home at 46 East Second Street Saturday night to remember Zonia Dinora Rivera Mendoza, 41, her son Carlos Cifredo Peñate Rivera, 24, her daughter Andrea Isamar Gonzalez Rivera, 16, her nephew Douglas Edgardo Rivera Aguirre, 24, and his half-brother, Carlos Alberto Ramos Aguirre, 22. The five family members were trapped inside the third-floor apartment of the four-family home. Five other people, residents of apartments on the first and second floors, managed to escape.
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
Newsday

Community mourns loss of five family members in Riverhead house fire

Mourners brought candles and flowers, shared stories, prayed and wept in front of the charred Victorian in Riverhead where a family of five died Tuesday night in a house fire. Outside the three-story home where the family lived on the top floor, a makeshift memorial was set up Thursday, made up of red and white candles with Roman Catholic icons, roses and other floral arrangements placed in memory of the victims: a mother, son, daughter and two nephews.
ACCIDENTS
wbrc.com

Hillcrest High School mourns death of student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - People driving by Hillcrest High School Thursday noticed something important on the school’s electronic sign if they happened to look up. It showed a picture of this young man along with a message that read ‘We love and miss you Cameron.’. “Our kids had a really...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
cbslocal.com

Body Found In Vacant Lot

Police in the City of Washington are investigating after a body was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant lot on Sunday morning. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest.
WASHINGTON, PA
huntingdondailynews.com

Community mourns fallen corrections officer

In the wake of the shocking death of Blair County Prison Correctional Officer Rhonda Russell, members of the community have rallied together not only to make sense of the tragedy, but to honor the fallen officer. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Altoona’s Central Court building, inmate Christopher Aikens attacked and...
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Leonard Robinson Charged With Murdering Dejah Jenkins-Minus In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus. Leonard Robinson, also 22, of Lowell, was charged with murder, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. According to the D.A., Robinson killed Jenkins-Minus in a Lowell home on Thursday. Police were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. to do a wellbeing check on Jenkins-Minus and her two-month-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries. Her baby is safe. Police obtained a search warrant for the Llewelyn Street home and recovered multiple items, including a knife that appeared to be the murder weapon. Robinson will be arraigned on Tuesday morning.
LOWELL, MA
NBCMontana

Deadly house fire in Columbia Falls leaves community mourning

KALISPELL, Mont. — Two people died last weekend in a house fire in Columbia Falls. Lowell Smith, 75, and Jeff Watts, 50, were killed after a fire broke out around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. One nearby neighbor awoke to clouds of smoke and screams coming from the house. “There was...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
cbslocal.com

Gun Recovered From Aurora Shooting Scene Which Left 5 Young People Injured

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police investigators returned to the scene where four teenagers and one young adult were shot early on Nov. 28. Officers combed the area near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street where they say they recovered a gun. Detectives say it’s not clear whether the...
AURORA, CO
cbslocal.com

55-Year-Old Eloise Harmon, Who Was Shot And Killed In South Philadelphia, Identified As City’s 500th Homicide Victim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the 55-year-old woman who was shot and killed in South Philadelphia earlier this week, becoming the city’s 500th homicide of 2021. Police say Eloise Harmon’s estranged husband has been taken into custody for the shooting. The shooting happened Wednesday in the 2200 block...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Dad accidentally shoots dead 11-year-old daughter on Thanksgiving hunting trip

A father accidentally shot dead his 11-year-old daughter on a hunting trip over Thanksgiving weekend.Daisy Grace Lynn George was killed by a bullet from her dad’s high-powered rifle on Saturday in Hallsville, Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.First responders were dispatched to the scene after 911 callers reported that Daisy had been shot on accident by her dad, Travis George, KSLA reported.Mr George used a siren to help medics find him after dispatchers struggled to get in touch with him due to a poor cell signal, Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher said at a news conference on Monday.Daisy...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Man Found Shot Dead Under Viaduct In Stony Island Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head under a viaduct in Stony Island Park Saturday evening, according to police. The man, believed to be between 18 and 35 years old, was found underneath the viaduct in the 8100 block of South Anthony Avenue around 7:30 p.m. He was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Mother Mourns Loss Of Lowell Murder Victim Dejah Jenkins-Minus: ‘I’m Hurt, I’m Numb’

LOWELL (CBS) – The mother of a Boston woman killed in Lowell is pleading for the person responsible to turn themselves in. “Just come forward. I’m not angry. I’m more mad that they won’t come forward,” LaToya Minus told WBZ-TV with tears in her eyes. Her daughter, 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, was found brutally murdered in Lowell Friday morning. “I knew something was wrong,” said Minus. “I didn’t know what, but I knew something was wrong.” Minus called for the wellbeing check that led police to a home where Jenkins-Minus’ body was found with multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. “They...
LOWELL, MA
wtae.com

18-year-old man found dead in city of Washington

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old man was found dead in a vacant lot Sunday morning in the city of Washington. The Washington County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Connor Brock, of Washington. The coroner's office said Brock was discovered by a neighbor at a vacant lot on Seminole Avenue in the city of Washington at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
interlochenpublicradio.org

Local aviation community mourns teacher, waits on answers of investigations

In the past week, two small aircraft crashed, killing members on board. On Saturday, a commuter plane nosedived onto a landing strip on Beaver Island, killing the pilot, three passengers and two dogs. An 11-year-old girl was the lone survivor. Then on Monday, another plane crashed near Boyne City, killing...
BOYNE CITY, MI
WEAR

Community mourns the loss of Pensacola car dealership employee

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's Hill-Kelly Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM closed its doors Tuesday out of respect for the loss of one of its team members. 34-year-old Cleaveland Fountain was killed in an apparent workplace accident. "This is an accident; the tragedy is compounded by the fact that it's almost Thanksgiving,"...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy