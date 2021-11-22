ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Editorial: Investing in teachers is investing in children

By The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Tribune-Star
 7 days ago

Indiana should do more to make teacher pay raises a reality. Increased teacher salaries would be good for students, parents and communities. According to the National Education Association, Indiana ranks 38th for average starting salary, at $37,573, and 42nd in average salary, $51,745. Indiana ranks below its neighboring states...

