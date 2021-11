Following the release of Adele‘s 30 album last week, Spotify has made the decision to remove the Shuffle button on album pages as per the artist’s request. “We are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make Play the default button on all albums,” a Spotify representative shared. For those who still wish to shuffle an album, you can do so by going to the Now Playing View and selecting the Shuffle option. “As always, we will continue to iterate our products and features to create the best experiences for both artists and their fans,” the representative added.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO