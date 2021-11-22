ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reliance, Other Indian Conglomerates Invest in Country's Fashion Houses

By PYMNTS
 7 days ago
Big Indian companies have been buying stakes in homegrown designer brands to scale them up and go more global, BBC writes. This could lead to a near future in which the luxury retail market is a more mature entity. There are several examples, including Reliance’s buy of 40 percent...

