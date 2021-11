Less than a season removed from his time with the Michigan Wolverines, longtime assistant Don Brown has emerged as the top candidate for an open FBS head coach job. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Brown has become the frontrunner for the current UMass vacancy. The Minutemen (1-9) parted ways with Walt Bell less than two weeks ago and offensive coordinator Alex Miller has taken over in an interim capacity.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO