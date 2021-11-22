All of Cardi B's Amazing Outfits from the 2021 American Music Awards
American Music Awards 2021 host Cardi B hit the red carpet in L.A. on Sunday night in a curve-hugging...people.com
American Music Awards 2021 host Cardi B hit the red carpet in L.A. on Sunday night in a curve-hugging...people.com
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0