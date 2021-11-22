All of Cardi B's Amazing Outfits from the 2021 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards never disappoint in the fashion department! The biggest stars in music tend to take some serious style risks, some of which pay off and some of which… don't… and the 2021 ceremony on Nov. 21 certainly served up its fair share of hits and misses. Let's start with this look… At this point it would be revolutionary if Billy Porter showed up in something understated. The over-the-top singer-actor dressed up in his best… umbrella hat? He wore a pretty teal pantsuit, platform black boots and a bizarre headpiece that can only be described as rainy-day-ready.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO