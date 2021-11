Robert Saleh said calling plays in his defensive system is so easy that a rhesus monkey could do it. Maybe the Jets should try to put one on the staff. The Jets' defense has been the worst in the NFL through Week 10 by far. Over the last four weeks, teams have scored 175 points on the Jets. That’s 40 more than the Bills have allowed all season and two fewer than the Patriots — and they haven’t had their bye week.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO