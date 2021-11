LeBron James has been ejected from an NBA game for just the second time in his career. It happened after James, whose Lakers were facing the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, hit Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart in the face with an elbow. Stewart’s face was covered in blood and James was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and eventually ejected. As you can see in the video below, things got out of hand, as an irate Stewart had to be held back as he tried to confront James.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO